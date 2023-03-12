Plane 'fully engulfed in flames' crashes in Eden Prairie, 3 people hurt

It happened around 9:40 p.m. Saturday night.

A plane crashed near Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie Saturday night, sending three people to the hospital.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. west of Spring Road, where first responders found the aircraft "fully engulfed in flames," according to a tweet from the Eden Prairie Police Department:

The plane's three occupants were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center "with no apparent life-threatening injuries."

Eden Prairie PD notes that there were no additional injuries or property damage from the crash.

No word yet on the make of the aircraft or the reason it crashed, but the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are now investigating the incident.

Spring Road will be closed from Eden Prairie Road to the north and Charlson Road to the south while the investigation continues, Eden Prairie PD says.