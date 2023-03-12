Ranking the Big Ten's Best Quarterbacks in 2023

Mike Farrell breaks down the top signal callers in the Big Ten, starting with Michgan's JJ McCarthy

1. JJ McCarthy, Michigan

— His accuracy needs some work, but he has the tools to be special and will have the run game support and OL.

Oct 8, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws a pass during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Wolverines won 31 to 10. © Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

2. Hudson Card, Purdue

— I’m higher than most on Card and think he puts up some impressive numbers.

Oct 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card (1) throws a pass in the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. © Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

3. Kyle McCord, Ohio State

— An unknown commodity, but you have to slot any Buckeyes QB high.

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) runs during the second half of the NCAA Division I football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-21. © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

4. Drew Allar, Penn State

— His upside is amazing, and he could be No. 1 here quickly.

Sep 10, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Ohio 46-10. © Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

5. Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin

— I give him the slight nod over Taulia Tagovailoa because he looked very good at times at SMU.