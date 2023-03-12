Ranking the Big Ten's Best Quarterbacks in 2023

Mike Farrell breaks down the top signal callers in the Big Ten, starting with Michgan's JJ McCarthy
1. JJ McCarthy, Michigan
— His accuracy needs some work, but he has the tools to be special and will have the run game support and OL.
2. Hudson Card, Purdue
— I’m higher than most on Card and think he puts up some impressive numbers.
3. Kyle McCord, Ohio State
— An unknown commodity, but you have to slot any Buckeyes QB high.
4. Drew Allar, Penn State
— His upside is amazing, and he could be No. 1 here quickly.
5. Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin
— I give him the slight nod over Taulia Tagovailoa because he looked very good at times at SMU.
