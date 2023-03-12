Open in App
Sioux City, IA
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City ‘levels up’ with Morningside University’s E-Sports invitational

By Jason TakhtadjianAriel Pokett,

2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa ( KCAU ) – At the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center on Saturday, 17 college E-Sports teams had a ‘digital duke-out’ in Morningside University’ s first E-Sports invitational.

E-Sports is short for electronic sports and pits players against each other with video games like Valorant and league of legends.

The competition began on Friday and continued through Saturday with the four top teams “leveling up” at 3 p.m. for a place in the finals.

While most of the competitive season is played remotely, the weekend was a rare opportunity for gamers to meet in person.

Watch the video above to see what eventgoers had to say about the gaming experience.

