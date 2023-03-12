Open in App
Jenna Ortega said she hoped people wouldn't pay attention to her 'Wednesday' dance and faked excitement when it went viral

By Gabi Stevenson,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hb3QT_0lGLPGB800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CqoxO_0lGLPGB800
Jenna Ortega at the world premiere of "Scream VI" in New York City on March 6, 2023.

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

  • Jenna Ortega said she hoped no one would pay attention to her dance scene in "Wednesday."
  • The actor told the Times of London Saturday that seeing the dance go viral was "disorientating."
  • Ortega told Entertainment Tonight in January that she stays awake at night thinking of the scene.

Jenna Ortega said she hoped her now-viral dance scene from "Wednesday" would go unnoticed.

In an interview with the Times of London's Polly Vernon published Saturday, Ortega talked about the Netflix series and adjusting to rising fame.

Ortega said she didn't expect "Wednesday" to be the global hit that it is, noting that she thought it would be a "nice little gem that someone finds." She was especially hoping that the dance sequence she filmed for the fourth episode of the first season wouldn't grab too much attention.

Still, the scene definitely resonated with viewers: The hashtag "#wednesdaydance" has 2 billion views on TikTok, with major news outlets like The New York Times and CNN covering the trend in 2022.

While "Wednesday" fans around the world recreated the choreography, Ortega said she couldn't watch the dance and had to feign excitement about its popularity.

"When they were telling me [it was going viral] I was trying to seem uplifted about it, like, 'Oh, wow!' But mentally, in my head, I was hoping people wouldn't pay so much attention to that part," she said. "It's disorientating. I don't think people are naturally designed to have that many eyes on them."

Although she won't be hosting a "Wednesday" screening anytime soon, she told Entertainment Tonight in January that she still thinks about how she could have made it better .

"That was one of the scenes I stay awake at night thinking about because I thought there was so much that I should have done and could have done," she said, adding that the reason people loved it wasn't "fathomable" to her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FO7Hl_0lGLPGB800
Jenna Ortega performs on "Saturday Night Live" on March 11, 2023.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

The actor, who currently promoting her new movie "Scream VI," also hosted "Saturday Night Live" for the first time this weekend.

In a promotional sketch for the episode, Ortega reluctantly recreated the "Wednesday" dance with Ben Marshall, Martin Herlihy, and John Higgins of the comedy group "Please Don't Destroy" — all of whom were dressed up like Ortega's titular character.

Read the original article on Insider
