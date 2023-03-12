Jenna Ortega said she hoped people wouldn't pay attention to her 'Wednesday' dance and faked excitement when it went viral

Ortega said she didn't expect "Wednesday" to be the global hit that it is, noting that she thought it would be a "nice little gem that someone finds." She was especially hoping that the dance sequence she filmed for the fourth episode of the first season wouldn't grab too much attention.
While "Wednesday" fans around the world recreated the choreography, Ortega said she couldn't watch the dance and had to feign excitement about its popularity.
"When they were telling me [it was going viral] I was trying to seem uplifted about it, like, 'Oh, wow!' But mentally, in my head, I was hoping people wouldn't pay so much attention to that part," she said. "It's disorientating. I don't think people are naturally designed to have that many eyes on them."
"That was one of the scenes I stay awake at night thinking about because I thought there was so much that I should have done and could have done," she said, adding that the reason people loved it wasn't "fathomable" to her.
In a promotional sketch for the episode, Ortega reluctantly recreated the "Wednesday" dance with Ben Marshall, Martin Herlihy, and John Higgins of the comedy group "Please Don't Destroy" — all of whom were dressed up like Ortega's titular character.
