York, SC
WSOC Charlotte

York Technical College, Chester Co. Sheriff’s Office unveil new apprenticeship program

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

2 days ago
York Technical College, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, and Apprenticeship Carolina have partnered to create an apprenticeship program that will give students hands-on law enforcement experience.

According to a release from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, students ages 18 and up who are enrolled in a York Technical College law enforcement program are able to receive paid training at the Chester County Detention Center to build the foundation for a career in law enforcement.

This program is the first of its kind in South Carolina and is being used to combat officer shortages in detention centers.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey says the program is vital to the community and also helps students get the experience they need.

“We are happy to partner with York Technical College on such an important program for our community,” said Dorsey. “It is critical that we encourage our young people to continue their education and gain valuable experience in their chosen profession while completing their degree. It is my hope that this unique opportunity provided by our office and York Technical College will encourage those who are seeking a career in the criminal justice profession”.

Dr. Stacey Moore, president of York Technical College, said the college is passionate about their students having the best career preparation possible and is hopeful the program will do just that.

“At York Technical College, we are passionate about giving our students the best education and career preparation available,” said Moore. “We understand that pursuing a career in law enforcement takes a great deal of dedication and hard work. Our goal for this apprenticeship is to better prepare students who are passionate about serving others in the field of law enforcement”.

