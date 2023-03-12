The Players Championship boost sales for local businesses

Today, some of the world’s best golfers packed up their golf clubs and ball markers as round 4 of The Players Championship came to an end.

The Players’ Championship may be over but the financial impact it had on surrounding businesses is still going.

“I’m from Ponte Vedra originally but we live in Charlotte,” says Meghan Biehl.

Action News Jax spoke with Meghan Biehl, her husband Matt Biehl and their baby boy Hayes.

“I always enjoy going to the tournament, we try to go every year,” says Matt Biehl.

They came to The Players’ Championship so Matt, who’s a huge golf fan, could see some of his favorite professional golfers.

“I like John Rahm, I like Rickie Fowler,” says Matt Biehl.

But as The Players Championship ended, the Biehl family stopped by Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream and Foxtail Coffee Company. Foxtail’s Operations Manager Amy Martin says their sales boomed this week thanks to visitors like the Biehl’s.

“We’ve basically been planning what we want to do for the last couple of weeks in terms of amping up our inventory,” says Martin.

Amy says that because of all the extra foot traffic from The Players Championship, they’ve had to double their supply of coffee. Normally they’d order 15 bags, this week they’ve ordered almost 30. They also opened up shop an hour early and added two extra staff members.

“Lattes are a popular item here, I’d say we’ve sold a lot of cold brews, we’ve already run out of our croissant sandwiches,” says Martin.

“I got an iced coffee, she got a hot coffee, we got a bagel, a breakfast sandwich and a cinnamon roll, highly recommend,” says Matt Biehl.

Foxtail Coffee Company says as a result of The Players Championship their average ticket sale went from $8 to $20. Martin says Foxtail Coffee Company is also a good night cap because they have beer and wine as well. Adding that in the next three to four weeks they will have a Foxtail Coffee Company in San Marco.

