Louisville Public Media

Joel David Moore: "This is just the beginning of the Avatar storylines"

By Kyle Meredith,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nVeXl_0lGLNnBX00

Joel David Moore sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Avatar: The Way of Water and his upcoming productions with Balcony 9. The actor/producer discusses directing Some Other Woman, putting inclusivity and the environment at the forefront of Balcony 9 Productions, and how Hollywood still has a long way to go in being progressive. Moore also takes us into the Bones / Avatar crossover moment, what it's been like to go back to Pandora for the sequels, and what we can expect from the upcoming three, four, & five.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

