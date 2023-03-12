Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY

U.S. Federal Reserve to hold closed-door meeting Monday

By Amritpal Kaur Sandhu-Longoria, USA TODAY,

3 days ago

The Board of Governors of The Federal Reserve System announced they would hold a closed door meeting Monday, March 13 , to review and determine the advance and discount rates to be charged by the Federal Reserve Banks.

The meeting will be held under expedited procedures, and will take place at their offices at 20th and C Streets, N.W., Washington, D.C. and by audio/video conference call, at 11:30 a.m. EST.

The board has had series of closed-door meetings under expedited procedures to discuss monetary policy issues, periodic supervisory updates, and receive briefings on financial markets, institutions and infrastructure.

Their last open meeting was Sept. 21, 2020.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: U.S. Federal Reserve to hold closed-door meeting Monday

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL18 hours ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA1 day ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
1 officer killed, 1 in serious condition after being shot in Missouri; manhunt underway for shooter
Hermann, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy