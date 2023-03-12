The Board of Governors of The Federal Reserve System announced they would hold a closed door meeting Monday, March 13 , to review and determine the advance and discount rates to be charged by the Federal Reserve Banks.

The meeting will be held under expedited procedures, and will take place at their offices at 20th and C Streets, N.W., Washington, D.C. and by audio/video conference call, at 11:30 a.m. EST.

The board has had series of closed-door meetings under expedited procedures to discuss monetary policy issues, periodic supervisory updates, and receive briefings on financial markets, institutions and infrastructure.

Their last open meeting was Sept. 21, 2020.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: U.S. Federal Reserve to hold closed-door meeting Monday