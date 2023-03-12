Open in App
Washington State
OMB Director Shalanda Young pushes back on 'draconian' GOP debt ceiling demands

By Heather Hunter,

2 days ago

B iden's Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young said that President Joe Biden wants the debt ceiling to be raised but not be "tied to any other discussions."

"We believe strongly the debt ceiling should not be tied to any other discussions," Young said Sunday to CNN host Kaitlan Collins on State of the Union.

YELLEN RULES OUT FEDERAL BAILOUT FOR SILICON VALLEY BANK

Last week, the House Freedom Caucus put out a proposal for a $131 billion cut from current levels as a condition for increasing the nation’s debt ceiling. The OMB director called the cuts "really draconian."

“Let’s not hold the debt ceiling hostage to really draconian cuts all to help the wealthiest in this country,” she said on Sunday.


Biden released his budget proposal on Thursday, calling for a seven percent increase over current non-defense spending levels and higher taxes on wealthier Americans.

Despite the demands of the Republicans in Congress, Young called raising the debt ceiling their "constitutional duty" and claimed they are "playing politics" by not raising it.

"They did it three times for the former president. And the only thing that's changed is that Joe Biden is the president. That's playing politics with the full faith and credit of the United States. We think that's wrong. And that should be off the table and dealt with," she said.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who also appeared on CNN Sunday, called the OMB director's comments "disturbing" in regard to debt ceiling negotiations.

“The comments by the director of OMB on this program a few moments ago were disturbing to me, just not even as a member of Congress, but as an American,” Mace said. “We should be negotiating on this issue. This shouldn’t be one-sided.”

