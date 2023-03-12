TriMet partners on first study of into drug use on transit systems

With the increase in illegal fentanyl use fueling a public health crisis in the Portland region and across Oregon, TriMet is working with researchers and other transit agencies to better understand its impacts on transit systems.

Although it is against TriMet rules to used drugs anywhere in the ups system, TriMet admits that some riders do. Now the researchers from the University of Washington are beginning a study to detect, monitor and assess the effects of second-hand fentanyl smoke.

TriMet, Sound Transit in the Seattle metro area, and other transit agencies will use the findings to determine new best practices to address the issue, the regional transit agency said in a Friday, March 10 announcement.

“With illicit fentanyl surging — evidenced by Oregon’s 41% increase in overdose deaths in 2021 — use of it has occasionally spilled over to shared spaces, including public transit. By better understanding the second-hand exposure levels of smoked substances, such as illicit fentanyl and other opioids like heroin, TriMet hopes to determine ways to better understand and curb the risks associated with them.

“As of right now, there is little in the way of concrete data about the health effects of second-hand fentanyl smoke or its impacts on a self-contained area, like a bus or train. While there have been studies about the risk of exposure to first responders, this is the first study of its kind to delve into public transit,” TriMet said.

No smoking allowed

Smoking is not allowed on TriMet, whether on buses or trains, or on rail platforms, at transit centers or in elevators. Those caught smoking face a citation or exclusion. The smoking ban covers everything from tobacco, to electronic cigarettes and vape pens, to any other smoking substance.

To further discourage smoking, particularly smoking drugs on our transit system, in early 2022, TriMet changed its Code to include non-criminal violations of laws or ordinance as actions prohibited on TriMet. Since possessing a small amount of drugs and drug use, are now categorized as a violation under Oregon law, by prohibiting violations to those activities, TriMet supervisors can further address the behavior, with a citation or exclusion, rather than needing to call in police.

“This supports our efforts to reimagine public safety on transit by ensuring a safe system for all without always relying on a police response,” TriMet said.

Airing out vehicles when fumes noted

To help address the issue of second-hand drug smoke before a study could be conducted, TriMet enacted its own process in April 2022 to safeguard riders and operators. Since then, operators have been stopping trains and buses whenever there is a report of smoking or smoke fumes on board, whether the source is known or unknown and whether it smells like drug smoke or not. Operators then open the doors for a period to ventilate the vehicle before it continues in service.

According to TriMet, Science will drive its approach in the coming months in partnership with the University of Washington, Sound Transit, other participating transit agencies and the Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents TriMet’s frontline employees. With reports of illicit fentanyl use spiking in communities across the country, the research could set an example for all public transit agencies industry wide.

TriMet said the new research will partially rely on air samples collected by devices strategically placed on buses and trains. Researchers will also use sampling kits to determine whether the substance smoked was an opioid or something else. TriMet operators, supervisors and other frontline staff do not have the ability or the expertise to determine with accuracy whether fumes are coming from illicit fentanyl or another source.

Expanded police missions, more Safety Response Team members

TriMet also said that it is taking a comprehensive approach to issues that affect its system, in part by increasing its personnel on the system . The agency said that its Transit Police Division began expanding its public safety missions to more stations and neighborhoods last September, following positive feedback from the community, transit riders and TriMet employees.

In addition, TriMet said it has more than doubled the number of staff on its security teams over the past 15 months, with more growth planned in the coming year. Customer Safety Supervisors, which are TriMet staff who conduct code enforcement including no smoking and having valid fare, will increase to at least 46 this year. Its contract Transit Security Officers and Customer Security Officers now number more than 175. And, the Safety Response Team that connects people on and around our transit system with social services, provides first aid and reports serious concerns to emergency responders, will expand to 60 members this year.

“By using a comprehensive approach, working closely with regional partners and better understanding the scope of drug-related issues, we hope to keep the system safe and welcoming for all,” TriMet said.