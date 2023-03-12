Swinney wants buy-in from this defensive back after ‘step back’

Andrew Mukuba has been a productive player for Clemson since being immediately inserted into the starting lineup two years ago, but he hasn’t come close to reaching his full potential.

That, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said, is going to take a different level of commitment that he hopes to start seeing from the Tigers’ safety this spring.

“I thought he took a step back last year,” Swinney said.

Manning the strong safety spot, Mukuba finished his sophomore season with 50 tackles and four pass breakups. That was less stops and less than half the number of passes defended he had as a freshman All-American in 2021.

Swinney acknowledged injuries had something to do with it. Mukuba spent his share of time in the training room last season, dealing with a dislocated elbow and a bum knee that forced him to miss two games.

“He was hurt a lot,” Swinney said. “The one thing I’ll say about Mukuba: He’s one of the toughest kids we have on this team. But I just don’t think he had his body in the best possible spot last year.”

But Swinney said there’s a different level of maturity that Mukuba has to start approaching the game with as well. That starts, Swinney said, with getting his body properly prepared for the physical toll a full season can take on it. Swinney said Mukuba is off to a good start this offseason, adding nearly 10 pounds to his 6-foot frame so far.

“He’s got to really assert himself this offseason more than he did last year to give himself the best possible opportunity to have the type of season he wants to have,” Swinney said.

There’s a mental hurdle that Mukuba also has to clear, Swinney said. Mukuba was part of a back end that struggled against opposing passing games as Clemson finished 76th nationally in pass defense. The Tigers yielded 40 pass plays of 20 yards or more, some of which, Swinney suggested, can be corrected in part by Mukuba and the rest of the defensive backs using better fundamentals.

“He’s got to be more disciplined and more focused. There’s just no question,” Swinney said. “He made some mistakes last year that if he just is a little more disciplined with his eyes and with his technique, he’s in a better position.”

Mukuba is perhaps the Tigers’ most versatile of the group. He’s capable of lining up at nickel or corner, where he filled in at times last year as injuries took their toll on the secondary. Swinney said it’s up to the former blue-chip recruit to do his part if he’s going to take his game to another level.

“Really good player. A dynamic player,” Swinney said. “He had a little bit of everything (from an injury standpoint) last year, but I think it starts with just really, truly maturing and really being committed nutritionally, strength and conditioning, the whole deal.”

