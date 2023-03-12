Open in App
Clemson, SC
See more from this location?
The Clemson Insider

Swinney wants buy-in from this defensive back after ‘step back’

By Davis Potter,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKgg2_0lGLKbls00

Andrew Mukuba has been a productive player for Clemson since being immediately inserted into the starting lineup two years ago, but he hasn’t come close to reaching his full potential.

That, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said, is going to take a different level of commitment that he hopes to start seeing from the Tigers’ safety this spring.

“I thought he took a step back last year,” Swinney said.

Manning the strong safety spot, Mukuba finished his sophomore season with 50 tackles and four pass breakups. That was less stops and less than half the number of passes defended he had as a freshman All-American in 2021.

Swinney acknowledged injuries had something to do with it. Mukuba spent his share of time in the training room last season, dealing with a dislocated elbow and a bum knee that forced him to miss two games.

“He was hurt a lot,” Swinney said. “The one thing I’ll say about Mukuba: He’s one of the toughest kids we have on this team. But I just don’t think he had his body in the best possible spot last year.”

But Swinney said there’s a different level of maturity that Mukuba has to start approaching the game with as well. That starts, Swinney said, with getting his body properly prepared for the physical toll a full season can take on it. Swinney said Mukuba is off to a good start this offseason, adding nearly 10 pounds to his 6-foot frame so far.

“He’s got to really assert himself this offseason more than he did last year to give himself the best possible opportunity to have the type of season he wants to have,” Swinney said.

There’s a mental hurdle that Mukuba also has to clear, Swinney said. Mukuba was part of a back end that struggled against opposing passing games as Clemson finished 76th nationally in pass defense. The Tigers yielded 40 pass plays of 20 yards or more, some of which, Swinney suggested, can be corrected in part by Mukuba and the rest of the defensive backs using better fundamentals.

“He’s got to be more disciplined and more focused. There’s just no question,” Swinney said. “He made some mistakes last year that if he just is a little more disciplined with his eyes and with his technique, he’s in a better position.”

Mukuba is perhaps the Tigers’ most versatile of the group. He’s capable of lining up at nickel or corner, where he filled in at times last year as injuries took their toll on the secondary. Swinney said it’s up to the former blue-chip recruit to do his part if he’s going to take his game to another level.

“Really good player. A dynamic player,” Swinney said. “He had a little bit of everything (from an injury standpoint) last year, but I think it starts with just really, truly maturing and really being committed nutritionally, strength and conditioning, the whole deal.”

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of footballs and posters signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWrYA_0lGLKbls00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piLE3_0lGLKbls00

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjVgD_0lGLKbls00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Clemson, SC newsLocal Clemson, SC
Official 2023 Clemson Pro Day Results
Clemson, SC22 hours ago
Reed: Clemson’s defense has ‘unfinished business’
Clemson, SC1 day ago
4-star LB has ‘high interest level’ in Clemson entering visit today
Clemson, SC12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tigers ‘high on the list’ for top Texas OL after visit, offer
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Brownell takes aim at committee, ACC following Clemson's NCAA Tournament miss
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Tigers rally past College of Charleston
Clemson, SC18 hours ago
Watch: Brownell fired up about Clemson's NCAA Tournament snub
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Vitale sounds off on Clemson's NCAA Tournament snub
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Brownell joins ESPN to make case for Clemson
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Clemson Selected for 2023 Women's NIT
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Clemson men's basketball team selected for NIT as No. 1 seed
Clemson, SC2 days ago
What They Are Saying: Top Recruits React to Clemson Visit
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Why are NC State, Pitt in, and UNC, Clemson, out? And what about the seeds for Duke, UVA?
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Neff gives the answer on whether Brownell is back
Clemson, SC1 day ago
Clemson Was Shafted; And Other NCAA Tourney Selection Thoughts
Clemson, SC2 days ago
Greenville ranked 15th nationally for most obese metro areas
Greenville, SC2 days ago
South Carolina Home to One of the Best Soul Food Restaurants in the U.S.
Spartanburg, SC5 days ago
Million Dollars Worth of Jewelry Stolen From South Carolina Business
Spartanburg, SC2 days ago
Huge New Indoor Play Area and Cafe Opening in Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC21 hours ago
Rosie's Hotdogs in Greer closes
Greer, SC1 day ago
North Georgia man dies in Upstate tractor-trailer crash
Woodruff, SC22 hours ago
Agreement reached after pro-life Greenville students reportedly kicked out of national museum
Greenville, SC16 hours ago
New development coming to former school district campus in Spartanburg Co.
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
Owner says restaurant may have to leave downtown Greenville
Greenville, SC22 hours ago
Canton mill to close after company announces changes to operations in NC
Canton, NC8 days ago
Update on Lake Conestee Dam
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Truck falls down embankment near river in Powdersville
Powdersville, SC2 days ago
Firefighters battle blaze at Greer restaurant
Greer, SC5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy