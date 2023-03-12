Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Warriors unsure if Andrew Wiggins (personal) will return

By Sportsnaut,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BuRd4_0lGLKQ0l00

The Golden State Warriors are uncertain whether forward Andrew Wiggins will return this season.

Wiggins, 28, has been away from the team for undisclosed personal reasons for a month.

He last played on Feb. 13 and is averaging 17.1 points and 5.0 rebounds in 37 starts this season.

“I think that’s the hope (that he’ll return), but really there’s nothing to report on,” head coach Steve Kerr said before Saturday’s overtime win against the Milwaukee Bucks. “We’re giving him his space as he deals with something that’s way more important than a game. If he’s able to come back, then that would be great, and if not then that’s the case. Whatever happens we’ll handle it accordingly.”

The Warriors have not shared any details about Wiggins’ situation.

“Friend to friend, teammate to teammate, sending him support,” Golden State star Stephen Curry said. “Tough situation with him being away for so long but necessary. Life is bigger than basketball. Whatever him and his family are going through, that’s all that matters. Whenever he’s ready to come back, I’m sure he will. That’s how he’s built in terms of being available. I know he’s missing the vibe and being with us, and we miss him too.”

A first-time All-Star and an NBA champion with Golden State in 2021-22, Wiggins signed a four-year, $109 million extension in October.

Drafted No. 1 overall in 2014, Wiggins has career averages of 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists through 635 games (all starts) with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Warriors.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
Sonya Curry jumps to Damion Lee's defense after tangle with JaMychal Green
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Golden State Warriors Roster News On Sunday
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Kevin Durant’s injury absence draws sad take from Warriors coach Steve Kerr
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Carmelo Anthony Responds To Dillon Brooks Saying He's Not A Good Veteran For Grizzlies
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Stephen A. Smith says he has personal beef with this NBA star
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Lakers star Anthony Davis gets unfortunate injury update after monster performance vs. Pelicans
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
BREAKING: Big News About Ja Morant Reported On Monday
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Buccaneers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Lamar Jackson
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Fight Breaks Out In Bucks-Kings Game On Monday Night
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
‘I’m not friends with anybody’: D’Angelo Russell spills on relationship with ex-Lakers teammate Julius Randle
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Massive Report About Ja Morant That Went Unnoticed Last Week
Memphis, TN20 hours ago
Kevin Durant’s Injury May Be The Final Blow to the Suns
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
“They are DEAD BIRD” - Kendrick Perkins warns Golden State Warriors about a potential playoff matchup vs. Sacramento Kings
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Klay Thompson Makes NBA History On Monday Night
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Quickley leads rally and Knicks beat Trail Blazers 123-107
Portland, OR10 hours ago
Steph Curry had trash talk for Chris Paul
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
De’Aaron Fox threw shade at Giannis Antetokounmpo after game
Sacramento, CA17 hours ago
Punishment Announced for Umpire Who Made Insanely Bad Game-Ending Call
Itta Bena, MS2 days ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ20 hours ago
Jazz agree to rest-of-season deal with former lottery pick
Salt Lake City, UT20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy