Bravolebrities Who Should Return To Finish Some Business

Sometimes people with the most main character energy are not the stars of the show. You might call them antagonists because they have previously shown getting a kick out of causing drama.

Whether it’s a drunk psychic or a polarizing former Real Housewife , certain people left their mark and will be forever remembered in the Bravo history books. Let’s review some of the biggest pot-stirrers who could come back in and really shake up a show.

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills / Allison DuBois

Somewhere in California, Allison DuBois knows what I’m thinking . Is there another more memorable figure in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills history than Allison and her e-cig? Believe it or not, her participation in a dinner scene was back in Season 1 and she remains unforgettable . Was it the fishbowl of alcohol that prompted her ire towards Kyle Richards or was it voices from the spirit world telling her Kyle is overrated ? Allison’s singular appearance managed to spawn multiple phrases and memes still in use today. Oh, how I wish Allison could show up now and give us a status report on how Mauricio Umansky is feeling these days . As for Kyle, he will never emotionally fulfill her. KNOW THAT.

Real Housewives Of New Jersey / Kim DePaola

CLINK CLINK! That’s it. Nothing more needs to be said about Real Housewives of New Jersey fashion-maven Kim DePaola . Every new season of RHONJ , I secretly hope for a Kim D. appearance. Not only did Kim deliver the now iconic CLINK CLINK! to Teresa Giudice , but her Posche fashion show was also the place to be if you wanted to be chased through a parking lot. Despite Tre doing her time in jail, Kim still felt a calling to challenge her probation when Tre attended another doomed fashion event. Wouldn’t it be fun for Kim to visit and give her opinion on Luis Ruelas ?

Real Housewives Of Atlanta / Dwight Eubanks

Dwight Eubanks is a saucy and sarcastic breath of fresh air. On Real Housewives of Atlanta , his opinion was coming whether you wanted it or not . If you are blessed enough to be on the receiving end of one of his side-eyes, moderate good luck will follow you for at least two weeks. Dwight’s best characteristic is he kept it as real as Botox will allow. Never one to miss an opportunity to put on the messy boots and stomp all over someone’s fashion show , it’s time for Dwight to slide back in for a visit. Obviously, Dwight would have ample wisdom to share on Drew Sidora’s marriage. How can you have a marriage with no husband ? Basically Drew should have called Dwight instead of a marriage counselor . She would currently be better off as a result .

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills / Camille Grammer

IFYKYK. Camille Donatacci Grammer Meyer 007 , where have you been in our time of need and sorrow ? Where has Camille been during Erika Jayne’s descent into litigation ? Where has Camille been when everything wasn’t hunky dory with Kathy Hilton ? As long as Kyle has a steady heartbeat, Camille probably won’t be on RHOBH . Why, you may ask? Because Camille doesn’t care what kind of neon “art” you have displayed in your living room or how many sycophants you have at your feet. Camille 007 will call you out, explain to your face , and then return to her multi-million dollar home. If only Camille could return for a moment and shake up the Fox Force Five Three.

Real Housewives Of Potomac / Ms. Dorothy And Her Purse

Candiace Dillard has a very sharp tongue . That said, a quick way with words is a requirement on Real Housewives of Potomac . Candy’s gift came from somewhere and that somewhere is the mouth of her mother , Ms. Dorothy Dillard . One person who could set some people straight about speaking on her son-in-law is Ms. Dorothy. And if you don’t hear Ms. Dorothy the first time, you will most definitely hear her purse if she needs to repeat herself. By all means, test this theory and let us know how it works out. Candiace’s mom is not one to try. She graduated from Stillman College, is a member of Delta Sigma Theta, and Ms. Dorothy is an Air Force physician. Candy should have tagged her mom in as soon as Gizelle Bryant began this foolishness . One carefully raised eyebrow would have sent Giz packing her best Fashion Nova moments in an overnight bag.

TELL US- WHO WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE COME BACK IN AND FINISH SOME BUSINESS? WHAT BUSINESS DO YOU THINK NEEDS TO BE FINISHED? WHICH FRANCHISE NEEDS THE MOST SHAKING UP?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

