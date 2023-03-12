Open in App
Tampa, FL
Sports Illustrated

Bucs Expected to Pursue QB Baker Mayfield in Free Agency, per Report

By Daniel Chavkin,

3 days ago

Tampa Bay must replace Tom Brady this offseason.

The Buccaneers are facing the unenviable task of replacing Tom Brady at quarterback, but it appears they have a big name in mind. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Tampa Bay is looking to target former No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield as free agency opens this week.

Brady retired from the NFL in February, turning the page on the Bucs’ three-year stretch with him at quarterback. Currently, Tampa Bay’s only quarterback under contract is 2021 second-round draft pick Kyle Trask.

Mayfield was the first overall pick by the Browns in the 2018 NFL draft. He topped 20 touchdown passes in three straight seasons with Cleveland and led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020. However, the team parted ways with him last year after trading for Deshaun Watson .

Mayfield split last season between the Panthers and Rams , and after a slow start with Carolina, he enjoyed a strong finish to the campaign with Los Angeles. In total, he played 12 games and passed for 2,163 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

