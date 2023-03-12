Open in App
Bloomfield, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Bloomfield man murdered in Hartford

3 days ago

HARTFORD, CONN(WTIC RADIO) -Police are investigating an early-morning homicide.

Police responded to ShotSpotter at Albany Avenue just after three. They located an unresponsive male, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The man has been identified as Uriah Alexander, 52,  of Bloomfield.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

