Open in App
Chariton, IA
See more from this location?
WHO 13

Iowa DNR looking for volunteers to help clean up Red Haw State Park Sunday

By Max Cotton,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JG7Q3_0lGLG1Pv00

LUCAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) needs help cleaning up Red Haw State Park near Chariton. The DNR is looking for about 50 volunteers Sunday to help remove debris.

The park was damaged after a March 5, 2022 tornado tore through it leaving plenty of debris in its wake. Crews of volunteers have been working hard cleaning up the park since the tornado hit and they’ll continue Sunday trying to get it back to normal.

Chad Kelchen, the DNR’s District 4 Park Supervisor, said the agency needs about 50 volunteers Sunday. They’ll go into the timbers and remove blown-in debris. Volunteers have already removed hazardous trees. Now it’s removing what’s left in there.

“We need people to come out, be willing to walk through the timber,” he said. “Bring boots, bring leather gloves, water and everything else you’ll need. And then it’s just going to be a slow, monotonous of dragging pieces out piece by piece. Some things are very small, some things are very large.”

Kelchen said volunteering can also help those who lived through the tornado and its aftermath.

“It gives us a chance to communicate with the public, gives the chance for the public to see what has happened in that area and also brings a little closure to it quite honestly,” he said. “A lot of the volunteers we expect will be the local community there. They lived that storm and to see that we’re able to pick up the pieces and start the rebuilding process is part of the healing process as well.”

Volunteers will be working from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. They’ll meet at the Stone Shelter. People interested in volunteering should call ahead and register. The park’s phone number is (641) 206-7549.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Sled riders flock to Waveland Golf Course after snowstorm
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Investigation Underway After Vehicle Found in Des Moines River
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Missing Bank Robbery Loot Could Still Be Hiding In Rural Iowa
Dexter, IA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Video: Robins in the Iowa snow
Des Moines, IA23 hours ago
1 dead, 1 injured following 3-vehicle crash in Poweshiek County, Iowa State Patrol says
Grinnell, IA1 day ago
Two from Iowa injured in crash on Highway 5
Altoona, IA2 days ago
Reckless driver injured in crash near Polk City on Tuesday
Polk City, IA18 hours ago
How much snow fell and how much is on the way this weekend
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Inventory issues not a major concern as All Iowa Auto Show returns
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Des Moines bar owner arrested again
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Iowa man arrested in Warren County standoff that lasted for several hours
Martensdale, IA4 days ago
Flyers crowd Des Moines airport as spring break approaches
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Two charged after two starving dogs rescued from Des Moines home
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Pella elementary teacher charged with mailing harassing photos of teen
Pella, IA1 day ago
Teen arrested after gas station robbery in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Pella Woman Charged with Harassment of Tulip Time Royal Court
Pella, IA1 day ago
Charges filed in death of Newborn Baby
Norwalk, IA1 day ago
Job Rides seeking sponsors to grow program
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
A 7th person is charged in Ankeny apartment shooting
Ankeny, IA22 hours ago
Local non-profit gives away prom dresses for free
Des Moines, IA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy