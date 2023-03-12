Open in App
Oxnard, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

Man shot, killed by police officer in downtown Oxnard

By Staff reports,

3 days ago

A 60-year-old Oxnard man was shot and killed by an Oxnard police officer Sunday around 6 a.m. in the city's downtown area, authorities said.

Officers were in the 100 block of Fourth Street investigating a DUI when the man ran toward them with a 5-foot steel bar, according to the Oxnard Police Department. Police said the man wielded the bar in a "threatening manner."

Officers said the man ignored their commands to put down the bar, and he continued to approach them. Two officers took out stun guns and one officer took out a firearm, police said. As the man got closer — "within a few feet" — he was shot by gunfire.

Oxnard police said the officers provided aid until emergency personnel arrived. The man was later transported to Ventura County Medical Center. The man was pronounced dead at about 8:30 a.m.

Neither the officers nor members of the public were injured, police said.

Officers said the driver and passengers involved in the DUI investigation provided statements to police. Body-camera footage captured the shooting, and it will be released later this week, police said.

The three officers were placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol. In the meantime, Oxnard police's major crimes unit in conjunction with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident can call Detective Meagan Tobey at 805 385-7755 or meagan.tobey@oxnardpd.org .

Portions of downtown Oxnard along Fourth Street, between A and B streets, were closed while officers investigated the shooting. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

The last officer-involved shooting by an Oxnard officer was May 3, 2019.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Man shot, killed by police officer in downtown Oxnard

