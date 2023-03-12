Bucs expected to eye Baker Mayfield in free agency after Tom Brady retirement: report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are plotting out life without Tom Brady, and it appears that has them zeroed in on Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield is a free agent this offseason after bouncing around in 2022. His four-year run with the Browns ended once they acquired Deshaun Watson, and he ultimately signed with the Panthers. He was uneven in Carolina, getting waived and landing with the Rams.

He had his moments with Los Angeles, namely in his first game with them, but it otherwise was more of what has thus far marred his career: inconsistency.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport report Sunday that the Bucs are expected to pursue Mayfield.

“When free agency begins, the Bucs are expected to target ex-Rams QB Baker Mayfield as a potential starting QB option, per me and Mike Garafolo,” Rapoport tweeted. “This could be competition for Kyle Trask, their former 2nd-round pick, who the team likes a lot.”

The only regular season action of Trask's career came in garbage time of Week 18 this past season. Such is life as a youngster playing behind Brady. But, as Rapoport indicated, Tampa supposedly is bullish on the Florida product, and it appears they are willing to give the 2021 second-round pick a chance to prove himself in camp.

For Mayfield, Tampa represents a pretty good landing spot since there is a clear path to a starting job if he plays well. Mayfield’s best moments are getting further into the rear-view, so this could represent one of his final chances to show he can be a starting-caliber player.

Last season, Mayfield played in 12 games, making 10 starts. He threw for 2,163 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

