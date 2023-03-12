Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Queen City News

Vigil held for woman killed in Charlotte hit-and-run

2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Loved ones are remembering the victim of a deadly hit and run on Nations Ford Road.

Deadly hit-and-run in southwest Charlotte

Members of the community came together Saturday night to remember Olivia Kowalski at a vigil. Police say she died when she was hit by an SUV while crossing the road last weekend. Police continue to search for suspects in this case and Crimestoppers released photos of the vehicle they believe hit Kowalski.

CMPD needs your help to find the person responsible. Police believe that this is a dark-colored SUV.

Suspect Vehicle (Courtesy: Charlotte Crime Stopper)

This happened on March 4th around 9:45 a.m., and they believe that this vehicle would have significant front-end damage.

