'People don’t want our pity. People want our respect': José Andrés shares worldview at SXSW

“Sit down; I am not cooking,” chef José Andrés told the large crowd on its feet as they welcomed the South by Southwest keynote speaker to the stage Saturday afternoon.

The large crowd, of course, knew Andrés was there to inspire, not cook. The opening line served as a minor deflection of modestly from a chef who has transcended the food world to the status of global humanitarian hero. Or, as moderator Michele Norris of the Washington Post suggested, a saint.

Andrés has earned the adulation with the work he has done with World Central Kitchen, the organization he co-founded to bring meals to communities that have been devastated by natural (Haiti earthquake) and manmade (Russia’s invasion of Ukraine) disasters.

The hour-long conversation touched on Andrés’ early influences (the novels of John Steinbeck and his parents’ work as nurses engendered empathy in him) and his motivation to get into service (D.C, Central Kitchen), and offered the chef a chance to share some maxims, such as “trying to bring hope to mayhem one plate at a time.”

Among the wisdom imparted by Andrés: