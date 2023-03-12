Sabres fall in overtime after tight battle with Rangers

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Sabres lose a tightly contested battle against the New York Rangers on Saturday at KeyBank Center. Rangers winger Artemi Panarin scored the game-winning goal in overtime while New York was on the man advantage.

The Sabres and Rangers played a scoreless first period, with New York holding the edge in shots, 7-6. Neither team was assessed a penalty in the opening period, as well.

The first penalty of the game was called in the second period, as Jacob Trouba went to the box for hooking just 2:54 in. The Sabres failed to score with the man advantage, but ended up getting the first goal of the game just minutes later, as Ilya Lyubushkin set up Jeff Skinner for a beautiful one-timer to give Buffalo the lead.

The Rangers came back to tie the score at 1-1 minutes later, as South Buffalo native Patrick Kane netted his goal 18th of the season with a fortunate bounce past goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen off the skate of defenseman Owen Power.

Both teams had chances with the man advantage in the final frame, but neither the Sabres or Rangers could net the go-ahead goal. Both goalies stood tall in the final frame, allowing for this game to head to overtime.

Rasmus Dahlin took a hooking penalty early in the overtime period, which allowed the Rangers to have a 4-on-3 man advantage. Less than a minute later, Panarin pounced on a deflected puck to the side of the net and gave the Rangers the 2-1 win in overtime.

GAME RECAP

Scoring Summary:

First Period:

BUF : NONE

NYR: NONE

Second Period:

BUF: 7:51 - Jeff Skinner (29) (Ilya Lyubushkin, Tage Thompson)

NYR: 11:28 - Patrick Kane (18) (K'Andre Miller, Jacob Trouba)

Third Period:

BUF: NONE

NYR: NONE

Overtime:

BUF: NONE

NYR: 2:02 - Artemi Panarin (20) PPG (Adam Fox, Mika Zibanejad)

Penalty Summary:

First Period:

BUF : NONE

NYR : NONE

Second Period:

BUF: 19:03 - Zemgus Girgensons (Hooking - 2 min.)

NYR: 2:54 - Jacob Trouba (Hooking - 2 min.)

Third Period:

BUF: 9:50 - TEAM (Too many men on the ice - 2 min.)

NYR: 13:02 - Chris Kreider (Interference - 2 min.)

Overtime:

BUF: 1:12 - Rasmus Dahlin (Hooking - 2 min.)

NYR: NONE

STATS OF THE GAME:

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:

1.) Igor Shesterkin - NYR

2.) Artemi Panarin - NYR

3.) Jeff Skinner - BUF

What's next:

The Sabres head out on a three-game road trip starting Monday night in Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on the flagship home of the Sabres Radio Network - WGR Sports Radio 550 - starting with pregame coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET with Mike Schopp and The Bulldog.