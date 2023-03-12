Atlantic City
Change location
See more from this location?
Atlantic City, NJ
The Staten Island Advance
Former Staten Islander to compete for New Jersey crown, 47 years after competing for Miss Staten Island
By Dr. Gracelyn Santos,3 days ago
By Dr. Gracelyn Santos,3 days ago
Lenore Cibelli-Lambert, a former Staten Islander and former contestant for the 1976 Miss Staten Island title, will be competing again after 47 years, this time...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0