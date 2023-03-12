‘1923’ Death Count: Everyone Who Dies in Season 1

Beware of major spoilers ahead as we recap everyone who dies in 1923 Season 1. It’s no short list, either. But what a ride .

With 1923 Season 1 concluded, we now know every casualty on both sides of the Dutton War to keep the Yellowstone from the first 8 episodes. That, and the slew of brutal deaths marking the life of Teonna Rainwater. So whether you’re refreshing your memory ahead of Season 2 or just curious who doesn’t make it into further Yellowstone spinoffs, we’ve got the full 1923 Season 1 death count for you – from lost Duttons to villainous priests – right here.

1923 begins by telling us that the Dutton parents of previous Yellowstone prequel, 1883 , are in fact, dead, before the 1920s. Elsa Dutton’s narration from beyond the grave confirms that Margaret Dutton froze to death after writing to the late James’ brother, Jacob, to save their children and the ranch. This is where our story begins, and a lot more death follows. Again, please beware of major spoilers for all of 1923 Season 1 ahead.

Death #1: Catherine Walsh

Alexandra Grossi as Catherine Walsh of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Catherine (Alexandra Grossi) is the first casualty of 1923 , and dies shortly after meeting Spencer Dutton during his first hunt of the show in Episode 1. Outside their African camp, Catherine meets a grizzly end at the jaws of a human-hungry leopard.

Death #2: Kagiso

Rayomond Watanga as Kagiso of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Right as Episode 2 begins, a second leopard takes Spencer’s friend and guide, Kagiso (Raymond Watanga). The beast tackles him, ripping out his jugular. Spencer does his best to save him, but it’s too late.

Deaths #3, 4, 5, 6: Banner Creighton’s Fellow Shepherds

(Season 1, Episode 2)

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Also in Episode 2, Jacob, and the Yellowstone cowboys hang Banner (Jerome Flynn) and his shepherd compatriots from trees, leaving their horses below them in hopes that a few steady, loyal mounts will save their riders – so they can tell the world what happens to men who cross Jacob Dutton.

There in the night, the sheepmen hang. All except Banner, who manages to cut himself free as FOUR of his fellow shepherds die slowly.

Death #7: John Dutton Sr.

Behind the scenes with James Badge Dale as of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In Episode 3, 1923’s horrific Dutton ambush rings out as Banner Creighton opens fire on the family. Jacob and his nephew, John Sr. (James Badge Dale) are caught in the crossfire of his tommy gun. Despite nine bullets hitting him, Jacob survives. But right hand man John Sr. is killed instantly as a bullet passes through his eye.

Death #8: Bob Strafford

Behind the scenes with Tim DeKay of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In Episode 4, we learn that Elizabeth survived her ambush gunshot wound. But her father, Bob Strafford (Tim DeKay), died riding with the Duttons on that fateful day, leaving his neighboring ranch in the hands of nefarious Donald Whitfield.

Deaths #9, 10: Sister Mary & Co.

(Season 1, Episode 4)

Jennifer Ehle as Sister Mary of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

After suffering further heinous abuse in Episode 4, Teonna sneaks to the bedroom of her abuser, Sister Mary (Jennifer Ehle), in the dead of night. There, she savagely beats her with her pillowcase full of bibles before suffocating her.

Then, in Episode 5, we learn that Teonna also killed the nun who raped her by plunging a letter opener through her chest.

Death #11: Emma Dutton

Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Yellowstone manor has become a gloomy, desolate place by Episode 5. There, Emma Dutton (Marley Shelton) has entered a deep depression in the wake of John Sr.’s death. After a conversation with Cara, Emma shoots herself in the bedroom she used to share with her late husband.

Death #12: Baapuxti

(Season 1, Episode 5)

Leenah Robinson as Baapuxti of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In Episode 5, Teonna’s friend, Baapuxti (Leenah Robinson) is subject to brutal beatings by Father Renaud as he attempts to discover where Teonna has fled to.

Outraged at her words, Renaud beats Baapuxti to death.

Death #13: Captain Lucca

(Season 1, Episode 5)

Peter Stormare as Lucca of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Also in Episode 5, Spencer and Alexandra’s tugboat captain, Lucca (Peter Stormare), succumbs to his bloody cough – likely lung cancer – while piloting their boat. This leaves them shipwrecked and stranded out in the Atlantic.

Death #14: Issaxche

Amelia Rico as Issaxche of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In Episode 6, lawmen come looking for Teonna at her grandmother’s house. As they search for Teonna, her grandmother, Issaxche (Amelia Rico), lashes out at one of the officers. He pushes back, and she dies after hitting her head on her iron wood stove.

Death #15: Priest 1

At a badlands campsite in Episode 7, one of the priests searching for Teonna has taken Pete Plenty Clouds captive. As soon as he’s about to kill Pete, Teonna’s father, Runs His Horse, arrives, scalps him, slits his throat, then “eats his soul” by consuming the priest’s heart.

Death #16: Priest 2

(Season 1, Episode 7)

The next day, Teonna is close by Hank’s flock out in the Badlands. There, the two remaining priests find her, and recognize her. A fierce battle ensues, and Teonna drives her thumb into the eye of a priest. As they prepare to beat her to death, Hank arrives, shooting them both with his shotgun. But one survives…

Death #7: Priest 3

(Season 1, Episode 7)

Teonna is heavily battered, but she is alive. Hank carries her from the scene, and as he does, he is shot in the back by the surviving priest. Teonna strugges to her feet, grabbing a rock as the priest reloads. She bashes his skull in, collapsing onto both of their bodies.

Which leads us to the awful #18…

Death #18: Hank Plenty Clouds

(Season 1, Episode 7)

Michael Greyeyes as Hank and Aminah Nieves as Teonna of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Hank (Michael Greyeyes) tragically dies from the shotgun wound beneath Teonna as she sobs.

Death #19: Arthur Jr.

Bruce Davison as Arthur, Rafe Soule as Young Arthur and Jo Ellen Pellman as Jennifer of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In 1923’s Episode 8 Finale, we found out for the first time that Arthur Jr. (Rafe Soule) is, in fact, the Earl of Sussex. And Spencer has accepted his challenge to the death over Alexandra. They duel on deck, with Spencer readily handing Arthur’s noble ass to him. Enraged, Arthur pulls a pistol, charging Spencer – who grabs his arm and flings him over the ship’s railing to a frigid Atlantic death.

Death #20: Baby Dutton

(Season 1, Episode 8)

Darren Mann as Jack and Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth of the Paramount+ series 1923, Season 1. Photo Cr: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Back on the Yellowstone, Jack (Darren Mann) returns to Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) who’s soaking in their tub. She’s experiencing pregnancy pains, and soon, blood overtakes her tub. Something is terribly wrong. The next morning, a doctor breaks the news that Elizabeth is stable, but she “flushed” the baby… And the next generation of Dutton is lost. For now.

That’s all, folks – thankfully ‘1923 Season 1’s death count ends there at an even Number Twenty and doesn’t bring further loss.

Did 1923 Season 1 have you as captivated as it did us ? Let us know in the comments on our YouTube video breakdown, and be sure to tell us if we missed anything as we await a gripping Season 2 return. If you’re enjoying our Yellowstone coverage, give the video a thumbs up and subscribe to Outsider for weekly updates, too. Thanks for sticking with us, and we’ll see y’all soon.

