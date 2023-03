weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf by NWS 3 days ago

3 days ago

Effective: 2023-03-12 12:47:00 EDT Expires: 2023-03-13 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in... ...