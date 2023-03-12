Which Under-the-Radar Free Agents Could Be Giants Fits?

ESPN’s recent free agency review highlights four under-the-radar veterans. Could they fit New York’s needs?

NFL free agency officially begins on March 15, but on Monday, teams can engage in discussions with pending unrestricted free agents from other teams that have not received the franchise tag.

The New York Giants figure to be active in free agency, though don't expect them to make multiple major splashes even though high-profile names like Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds would certainly bolster the Giants’ roster.

Schoen has too many roster holes to fill and cannot afford to overspend on any one position. That said, the Giants might look at some of the more under-the-radar players who fit their needs and price tags.

ESPN’s recent review of the free agency market identified four players who have flown under the radar. Which ones might make sense for the Giants and why? Let's have a look.

OLB/Edge Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Houston Texans outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo didn't play as much as he probably should have last season, only taking 44 percent of the snaps for the Texans. But when he was on the field, he was productive, especially as a pass rusher.

Okoronkwo posted a 19 percent pass-rush win rate, the 13th best for edge rushers. The 27-year-old is coming off his best season, more than doubling his career tackles and sacks. His best performance came against the Tennessee Titans and All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, as Okoronkwo recorded five solo tackles and two sacks.

INLINE

It’s a mystery why Houston did not give the former Super Bowl champion (2022 Los Angeles Rams) more opportunities to show his worth, given the lack of competitiveness as an organization last year.

Fortunately for the Giants, he appears to be headed to the market. He could potentially be an affordable addition--his market value is estimated at $4.8 million per year --to a team that right now has only two solid and proven edge rushers (Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari) under contract.

OT Cameron Fleming

Fleming, who was with the Giants in 2020 before moving on to the Broncos, is a serviceable offensive tackle with a projected market value of $9.9 million .

But don't expect the Giants to pursue any offensive tackle at that rate. Fourth-year vet Andrew Thomas and second-year vet Evan Neal are the Giants' future at tackle. At best, the Giants will probably look to add some competition for Matt Peart, Wyatt Davis, and Tyre Phillips.

Fleming, now 29 years old, would likely prefer a starting role elsewhere, so it does not look like a beneficial deal for either side.

Schoen should direct available funds to improve the interior, and based on comments he made at the combine, there does appear to be some competition for left guard and center on the horizon for the Giants. Whether they add competitors via the draft or free agency remains to be seen. The recently released Graham Glasgow (Broncos), who can play guard and center, might make for a better addition at around $4 million per season if the Giants want to go the veteran route.

DE Arden Key

Veteran defensive end Arden Key is coming off one of his best seasons, in which he recorded 27 tackles and 4.5 sacks for the Jaguars.

Particularly important to the Giants, Key plays well against the run. At 6-foot-5, he uses his length to take on offensive tackles, extend his arms, and shed blocks just as running backs enter his range. The former LSU Tiger also plays fast down the line, foiling gap- and zone-blocking schemes.

The Jaguars moved Key around last year, but he is at his best on the edge. In addition to stuffing the run, he posted an impressive 23.5 percent pass rush win rate. If kept on the outside, Key has the potential to be one of the top defensive ends in the league.

Key carries a similar market value as Okoronkwo and would be someone that could help bolster the Giants defensive line rotation, a major flaw of the 2022 Giants team, albeit mainly due to injuries.

CB Bryce Callahan

Pending Chargers UFA cornerback Bryce Callahan is among the most experienced corners in the league. The eight-year veteran logged a career-high three interceptions last season, including his first pick-six.

Having played for the Bears, Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers, Callahan has served best as a slot corner. His man coverage technique is solid enough to trot him out against wide sets and empty looks. A team can never have too many corners. However, the 31-year-old has battled injuries throughout his career and is not a long-term solution, especially among a relatively young cornerbacks group.

His projected $4.5 million market value might not make sense for the Giants to take on, though, as the cornerback class in the draft is widely regarded as being the deepest it's been in years. For what it might cost to land Callahan, the Giants can probably add two younger corners to their group whom they can develop.