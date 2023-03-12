Open in App
Charlotte, NC
AllPanthers

Is Baker Mayfield Eyeing a Return to the NFC South?

By Schuyler Callihan,

3 days ago

Baker is in search of a new job.

Last offseason, the Panthers took one more hack at solving the quarterback problem via the veteran route by trading a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Baker Mayfield.

Unfortunately for Mayfield and the Panthers, he was never able to find any success, posting a 1-5 record as the team's starter throwing for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing just 57% of his pass attempts - a career low. Midway through the season the Panthers waived Mayfield which led to him getting an opportunity to fill in as the starter for the injured Matthew Stafford with the L.A. Rams.

In five games with the Rams, Mayfield tossed for 850 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions while completing 63% of his passes.

Although there are reports of the Rams "shopping" Stafford, it appears that Mayfield is aiming to sign elsewhere this offseason. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network , the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are "expected to target" Mayfield when free agency begins this week.

The Bucs hold the 19th overall pick in the draft, so they aren't primed to make a trade up the board for one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. And according to Over the Cap , they are roughly $5 million over the salary cap, so adding a high-profile veteran is out of the cards. Many around the league are hearing that the Bucs are high on former second round draft pick Kyle Trask, but they would like to give him some sort of competition. Mayfield just may be that guy.

