Rob Gronkowski Plays GM: Patriots Draft Strategy?

New England legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski offers his offseason plan for the New England Patriots.

Draft a receiver. Select an offensive lineman. Trade for DeAndre Hopkins, or Keenan Allen or ...

Everyone - including star edge rusher Matthew Judon - has an opinion on what the New England Patriots should do this offseason to get back to the NFL Playoffs. So of course it's time to check with noted Patriots "expert" Rob Gronkowski.

The legendary tight end tried his hand at playing general manager last week during an appearance on NESN's Ultimate Betting Show . Surprisingly, Gronk didn't mandate that the Pats keep Hunter Henry in his old position.

But he did urge them to get offensive.

“In order for them to make the playoffs, I think the Patriots need to go out and get a wide receiver,” Gronkowski said . “They need a guy like DeAndre Hopkins ."

Most Pats fans would agree. And also with Gronk's opinion about a Super Bowl-quality defense that last season scored seven touchdowns and created 30 takeaways.

“The defense is very, very solid," Gronkowski added. "And that offense can improve from whatever it was last season with Bill O’Brien having full control of the offense. They need that No. 1 wide receiver and should probably add a playmaker in the draft.”

The Patriots need all the help they can get on an offense that regressed by 17 touchdowns from 2021 to 2022.

The move to acquire Hopkins as an elite No. 1 receiver in an AFC East stacked with star-studded targets makes sense. And now it has the Gronk seal of approval.

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here .