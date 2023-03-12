Open in App
RODGERS WATCH: ‘It Won’t Be Long’

By Ralph Ventre,

3 days ago

Speaking to former Jets receiver Brandon Marshall, quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested a decision on his playing future is coming soon

Having emerged from the darkness, Aaron Rodgers has spoken.

The 39-year old quarterback went on camera with former New York Jets receiver Brandon Marshall and spoke about his recent meeting with team representatives.

Rodgers, who was present at a charity flag football event on Saturday in Southern California, hinted that a resolution could be coming soon in Gang Green ’s quest to acquire the 18-year NFL veteran.

In a video clip posted by I AM ATHLETE pod, Rodgers said, “Stay tuned. It won’t be long. There’s a time limit to all this.”

In terms of a time limit, one would think the Jets would like to have a decision by the middle of the upcoming week when the NFL free agency signing period officially begins .

Teams can start negotiations with unrestricted free agents during the two-day legal tampering period that opens on March 13. Then, on March 15 at 4:00 pm ET, the new league year begins and with it comes an opening for trades and free agency.

The NFL, which set the spending limit at $224.8 million per team for 2023, requires that all franchises be salary cap compliant by the time the new league year kicks off.

SI’s Albert Breer reported that Rodgers, who is guaranteed $59.465 million in cash if he plays in 2023, would count $15.74 million against his team’s salary cap .

Prior to spending time with Jets’ brass, Rodgers embarked on a “darkness retreat” during which he presumably contemplated his future.

In addition to Rodgers needing to decide whether to continue his NFL career, the Jets have to clear the needed salary cap space while also agreeing with Green Bay on a trade compensation package.

Accounting for a 64.6 completion percentage last season, the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player threw 542 passes for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns to 12 interceptions as Green Bay went 8-9 and missed the playoffs.

Meanwhile, four different Jets quarterbacks combined for 14 touchdown passes, 14 interceptions and a 56.98 completion percentage during the 2022 season.

