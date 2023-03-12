Motorcyclist dead after crash in DeSoto County

generic police lights

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Saturday evening in DeSoto County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), A 78-year-old man from Arcadia was riding his motorcycle on U.S.-17 north in the right lane.

Around 6:17 p.m., a 33-year-old Oviedo man was driving a van in the left lane, also heading north on U.S.-17.,

The motorcycle went into the right shoulder, reentered the right travel lane and tried to switch into the left lane. The left side of the motorcycle crashed into the right front of the van.

The motorcyclist sustained critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The driver and two passengers inside the van, a two-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman, were all uninjured.

The FHP reports this crash remains under investigation.