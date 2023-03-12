Vote Now: Who is the Top High School Football Quarterback in Florida heading into the Spring?

The Sunshine State features some of the top high school quarterbacks in the country, with even a couple moving in from out of state this off-season. With the ever changing landscape of the high school football scene in Florida, we wanted to take a quick look at some of the top signal callers in the state and ask you the fan, who's the best one out there. We put together a list of 30 signal callers and vote on who you think leads the way.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Jayce Nixon, Gaither: Looking at the 2022 season statistically, the sophomore quarterback had a campaign that rivaled anyone from around the state. Nixon, who has offers from Jackson State and Maryland, threw for 3,269 yards and 36 touchdowns for the Cowboys last fall.

Jadyn Glasser, Venice: Glasser played at South Plantation High School in 2022, but transferred over to Venice after the season concluded. He's been impressive at several combines and 7-on-7's and will be a quarterback seeing his stock continue to rise. Glasser threw for 2,624 yards and 25 touchdowns last season.

Cedrick Bailey, Chaminade-Madonna: One of the most prolific statistical performances for a season came from Bailey, who led the Lions to the Class 1M state championship. Bailey put up some video game-like numbers, throwing for over 3,300 yards and 45 touchdowns to just five picks. Georgia Tech, Louisville and NC State are among the schools that have already offered.

Carter Smith, Bishop Verot: A player that really saw his stock rise as the 2022 season went on was Carter out of Fort Myers. The sophomore sensation was a huge reason was the Vikings made the third round of the Class 2S playoffs threw for 3,104 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Ennio Yapoor, Norland: Height doesn't deter Yapoor from being one of the best quarterbacks in the state of Florida. According to 247Sports, Yapoor is 5-foot-9, 225 pounds but has already been wooed by several Power 5 universities. Yapoor threw for a shade under 3,000 yards last season and 27 touchdowns. Has offers from Colorado, Florida Atlantic and Houston.

Sabby Meassick, Tohopekaliga: Just a freshman, Meassick already has major universities looking at him after a huge first season on the high school circuit. In 2022, the freshman threw for 3,044 yards and 38 touchdowns and has overtures from Florida and Marshall.

Will Griffin, Jesuit: Griffin wasn't the Day 1 starter as a freshman for the Jesuit Tigers, but by mid-season became the full-time guy under center for the 2021 Class 6A state champions. In 2022, Griffin threw for 1,653 yards and 18 touchdowns and has offers from Florida State, Miami (FL) and Toledo.

Jacob Drackett, Clearwater Calvary Christian: Though the junior quarterback doesn't have any notable offers as of yet, there's no denying his numbers from a year ago. Drackett threw for 2,606 yards and 33 touchdowns for the Class 2M region finalist Warriors.

JP Pickles, North Florida Christian: When it came to who was the top passer in the Big Bend region, Pickles proved night in and night why he was that dude. The junior signal caller fueled the Eagles' offense, throwing for 3,382 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2022.

AJ Hairston, Monarch: How Hairston has fallen under the radar of so many colleges after the kind of 2022 campaign he had is somewhat mind boggling. With the prototypical size already (6-foot-3, 233-pounds), Hairston has an offer from Miami and his numbers last fall back up his play. The junior threw for over 3,200 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Zander Smith, Lakeland: The defending Class 4S state champions lose starting quarterback Zachary Pleuss due to graduation, but the Dreadnaughts are not worrying about the signal caller position too much. Smith transferred over from Palmetto and gives the team a bonafide Power 5-type player at quarterback. As a sophomore, Smith threw for 1,638 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has offers from Indiana, Kansas and Toledo.

Jershaun Newton, Clearwater Central Catholic: The dual-threat quarterback wowed many on the high school circuit last season with his ability to make plays with his right arm and legs. Just a sophomore in 2022, Newton threw for 2,219 yards, rushed for 1,355 and scored 38 total touchdowns. He has offers from Florida State, Ole Miss and West Virginia.

Riley Trujillo, Bartram Trail: Offers have started to roll in for the Bartram Trail quarterback and that's because of his sky high ceiling at the position. Trujillo threw for 1,910 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, the junior has a great frame for the position. Has offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas and Bowling Green so far.

AJ Cussins, North Marion: We have to give Marion County some love and Cussins is the top returning signal caller in the area. Cussins last season threw for nearly 2,000 yards along with 15 touchdowns for the 7-4 Colts. He's will be a player to watch for in northern central Florida.

Austin Simmons, Pahokee: Another young gun at the quarterback position, Simmons really broke out as a sophomore and now has the attention of many colleges around the country. Simmons threw for 3,161 yards, 24 touchdowns and has offers from Arkansas, Florida and Florida State.

Alberto Mendoza, Columbus: The Class 4M champions will bring back one of arguably not only best signal callers in South Florida, but in the state. Mendoza engineered the Explorers to victory over Apopka for the title back in December, capping a stellar campaign. Mendoza threw for 2,470 yards and 34 touchdowns and holds offers from Charlotte, FIU and Toledo.

Trey Hedden, Tampa Catholic: When you think of Tampa Catholic in 2022, you start to think of Lewis Carter and TJ Moore. You can't forget Hedden, who helped navigate the offense to the Class 2M playoffs. Hedden, who has offers from Toledo and USF, threw for 1,896 yards and 27 touchdowns last season.

Jesse Winslette, Choctawhatchee: Winslette can hurt you with his arm or his legs. Don't let the lack of offers throw you off, this kid can play. The junior threw for 1,881 yards and rushed for over 500 and scored 33 total touchdowns for the Indians.

Marcelis Tate, Fletcher: The future USF Bull has reaffirmed his commitment in heading over to Tampa once his high school days are over. Tate didn't have the big numbers, but there's no denying his talent. He threw for 1,771 and 12 touchdowns in 2022.

Colin Hurley, Trinity Christian Academy: Hurley impresses everyone anytime he hits the field. Already a hard commit to play for Brian Kelly in Baton Rogue, Hurley last season threw for 1,513 yards and 17 touchdowns through nine games played.

Noah Grubbs, Lake Mary: Don't know who Noah Grubbs is? You might want to brush up on him because you'll learn his name real fast come spring and the fall. Grubbs as a freshman was stellar for the Rams, throwing for 1,598 yards and 17 touchdowns. Has offers already from Texas A&M, UCF and Virginia Tech.

JC Evans, Miami Central: Can Evans be the next in line of great Miami Rockets' quarterbacks? He will have to battle it out for the position, but he's already made some heads turn since transferred from Texas. Evans has offers from Appalachian State and University of Texas-San Antonio.

Jayden Bradford, IMG Academy: Want to talk about efficiency? Bradford's stats from a season ago will make your head spin. Bradford completed 71-of-91 passes for 1,071 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has offers from Cincinnati, East Carolina and Penn State.

Adrian Posse, Mater Academy Charter: Posse is already has the college size build that coaches rave about when it comes to a quarterback. At 6-foot-4 and over 200 pounds, the signal caller already has offers from Auburn, Arkansas and FIU.

DJ Moore, Bolles: The Bulldogs' quarterback really saw his stock soar more after the season concluded. Though the junior threw for just over 1,100 yards, Moore has everyone chasing him for his services. Moore has offers from Cincinnatti, Tennessee and Wake Forest.

Locklan Hewlett, St. Augustine: One quarterback to really keep an eye on heading into the spring is Hewlett, who has seen his stock start to rise in the last few months. In 2022, the sophomore threw for 2,126 yards and 23 touchdowns and has offers from Arkansas State, Massachusetts and UCF.

Trever Jackson, West Orange: Jackson can hurt you with his arm or his legs and he displayed that last season for the Warriors. The junior signal caller threw for 1,559 yards, 16 touchdowns and rushed for 306 and six scores. Jackson has offers from Akron, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic.

Anthony Barber, Westminster Academy: The junior quarterback had a strong 2022 season under center and could be in line for another big year. Barber completed 125-of-191 for 2,204 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Dereon Coleman, Jones: Coleman transferred over to Jones and he's slated to be one of the top quarterbacks in Central Florida. The freshman already holds offers from Marshall, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech.

Haden Klees, Wakulla: A little undersized at 6-foot and 160 pounds, but the War Eagles' quarterback produced all throughout the 2022 campaign. Kless threw for 1,948 yards and 20 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He also rushed for 245 yards and four touchdowns.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter at @Andy_Villamarzo.