In Case You Missed It: 3/6-3/12

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — This week, North Dakota was met with a chilly reception — another massive blizzard has swept the state, to the point where all of ND operated under a ‘No Travel’ order. Despite this, there’s still plenty of newsworthy events occurring in the state in this half of March. Below are the twelve most popular stories that crossed KX’s news desks this week.

#1: 25 Women in Business list released by Prairie Business

Prairie Business has announced it’s list of the Top 25 Women in Business for 2023, who were chosen through a nomination process focusing on professional achievement and contributions to their community. When the nominees in North Dakota, Minnesota, and South Dakota are placed side by side, it shows that our area has no shortage of creative and impactful businesswomen.

#2: Battle of the booze: A liquor license on the rocks

In a hurry for an event on Saturday, Jon Lakoduk, owner of Duckpond Ventures, asked for an approval on a liquor license for the event — but the request itself raised questions within the city council due to the rushed nature of the request and worries over not only the safety of the event. However, they are still seeking a way for businesses like Lakoduk’s to provide their niche services.

#3: 2023 North Dakota Class A Boys Basketball State Tournament

The 2023 Class A Boys Basketball State Tournament is officially underway! Who will run the table and come out as State Champions? Our hub page features full game recaps, highlights, exclusive interviews, and everything you’ll need to keep up with the week’s action!

#4: 2023 North Dakota State A Girls Basketball State Tournament

In addition to the Boy’s tournament, the Girls tournament was also up and running this week! KX has a separate tourney hub for the Girls division.

#5: Class B Basketball: The field of eight is set for the “B” in Bismarck

Before the tournament, we noted the eight teams who would be headed to the Class B Boys Basketball Tournament. Judging by the popularity of this and the tournament articles, the tourney was a popular topic even before it occurred!

#6: Minot woman accused of attempted murder has charges reduced

Dazechnae Willis was accused of attempted murder after rear-ending a motorcyclist and accelerating — a crash which resulted in the motorcycle’s driver suffering severe injuries. While originally facing charges of Attempted Murder, they have been reduced to Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment after a mental health evaluation led the State to feel that it could not prove intent on a murder charge.

#7: Linton-HMB’s Dan Carr reaches career milestone with 800 th win

Dan Carr already owns the record for the most wins for a basketball coach in North Dakota history — and now, he’s setting a total record at 800 overall wins. Learn more about this incredible coach, the close game that earned him the win, and Carr’s legacy in this special sports article.

#8: Remarkable Woman: Bekka Oswill

Each day in the month of March, KX News highlights a woman who does remarkable things in her community. On Thursday, we introduced Bekka Oswill — the owner of Little B’s Daycare in Minot, and a remarkable woman who is impacting the community for working parents.

#9: White collar crimes are getting more colorful in North Dakota

With technology advancing and companies expanding, it’s getting easier to hide white collar crimes. The Department of Justice is working with big companies around the nation to set up whistleblower procedures within companies, and teach them how to run high-tech surveillance on the software they use. So far, the DoJ reports North Dakota does well in our investigations, and works well with law enforcement.

#10: One man in custody following vehicle chase, crash, foot chase along U.S. 2 in Williston

On March 9th, shortly after 8:00 a.m., Williston police initiated a traffic stop when the driver sped away from the scene. When he exited the city of Williston, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit, and the driver reversed direction and travelled east on U.S Highway 2. The driver eventually crashed at the intersection of Highway 2 and 26th Street, which resulted in multiple additional collisions. The driver then attempted to flee the scene of the crash, but was apprehended by authorities.

#11: GAMING: When Yu-Gi-Oh players ‘won’ by losing: the reign of Victory Dragon

Many trading card games have lists of banned cards — those that are deemed too powerful or too unfair to be used in a competitive environment — and the Yu-Gi-Oh Trading Card Game is no different. Rarely, though, is a YGO card on the banned list not for it’s effect as much as the hassle it caused judges and the poor sportsmanship that spawned as a result of it. In this week’s Gaming column, we take a look at Victory Dragon — a 2003 tournament prize that gained a sudden and terrifying notoriety (and a permanent spot on the banned list) years after its release.

#12: GoFundMe aims to aid Bottineau firefighter

On the morning of Saturday, March 11, Bottineau firefighter Tyson Brandt, his wife Miranda, and their three boys lost their home and belongings in a house fire. In order to help raise money for them, a GoFundMe has been created which will aid in covering necessary expenses and helping them find food, clothing, and shelter. Members of the Bottineau Fire Department will also be present t the city’s Fire Hall on Sunday, March 12, to accept and sort donations for the family.

Snow days also lead to plenty of photographs, and here’s one of the most interesting that caught our eye this week. Our heart goes out to the ranchers and animals experiencing rough times during this blizzard season. This image was taken in Berthold, and sent in to us by Wanda Deaver.

(Image Credit: Wanda Deaver)

