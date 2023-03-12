Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (March 12)

Broward County’s top athletes continue to impress as the spring sports moved into their third week.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, March 16, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Anthony Quigley, Taravella, baseball: Quigley struck out nine over five innings and went 2 for 3 to lead the Trojans to a win over Mater Lakes.

▪ Devin Grazzal, McArthur, baseball: Grazzal gave up one earned run and one hit over six innings while striking out 13 in a 6-4 win over Coral Glades.

▪ Alana Cypress, Western, softball: Cypress went 4 for 4 with a double, walk and three RBI to lead the Wildcats to a 10-9 win over St. Thomas Aquinas.

▪ Sammy Murphy, Pompano Beach, softball: Murphy pitched a complete game shutout, striking out 15 to lead the Golden Tornadoes to a 2-0 win over Cypress Bay.