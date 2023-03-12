Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
KOIN 6 News

Portland commissioner ‘disappointed’ by stalled Safe Rest project amid negotiations

By Michaela BourgeoisKen Boddie,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLPjj_0lGL3tPS00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Since Portland’s Safe Rest Village Program started in 2020, the city has built four of the shelter spaces as Multnomah County works to build more — after closing three shelters with thousands of people on the street.

The four villages scattered throughout the city serve 151 people, according to Commissioner Dan Ryan, who is in charge of the Safe Rest Village program. The commissioner says by the end of 2022, 151 people moved out of the villages — with half of the residents moving to permanent housing or treatment facilities after six months to one year.

“We needed an on-ramp for people who are chronically homeless, who haven’t had a lot of privacy and safety in their lives in the last two to five years and also to bring services to them for mental health, behavioral health case management,” Ryan explained.

Delays continue after homeless camp found in tunnel under Steel Bridge

“We’re building right now, and we have to continue to look at it like a continuum from people who are chronically homeless all the way to homeownership,” Ryan said. “One area that I noticed when I was elected in 2020 was, we didn’t have very good systems, very good on-ramps for people who are chronically homeless to being successful in sustained housing.”

In addition to receiving shelter and other services, Ryan says the Villages also offer a sense of community.

“It’s quite an isolated world out there when you’re homeless and you’re on your own and you’re just trying to survive every day. So, you go from, I would say, isolation to connection once you’re in a village. You get to build trust with the people in there, the providers.”

Washington Senate OKs bill to change police pursuit law

With four more shelters on the way, the city has also had to shut down some of the villages, Ryan said.

“We de-commissioned three of the temporary villages that went up down in Water Avenue in Old Town, quite frankly they were dangerous and weren’t getting any results,” Ryan said.

While some of the villages have closed, Ryan says they have faced other roadblocks including negotiations stalling the opening of the Sunderland RV Park .

In August 2022, according to Ryan, the county claimed it was in negotiation with the Salvation Army, which would run the park. Ryan said the county claimed it would have a contract ready by November 2022.

“Sometimes it just takes time when the county’s negotiating with the providers. No one gets more impatient with that than I do,” Ryan said. “I’m really disappointed that it’s been open and ready since November, yet we still don’t have people receiving those services.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Portland, OR newsLocal Portland, OR
Portland under fire for 'enabling' homelessness, drug use by allowing activists to put up empty tents
Portland, OR22 hours ago
Tigard apartment purchase would save dozens of seniors from homelessness
Tigard, OR17 hours ago
Controversy continues over Portland Bull Run filtration plant location
Portland, OR23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Portlanders voice concerns over gunshot detection programs
Portland, OR12 hours ago
Beaverton’s ‘ambitious’ goal to reduce homelessness amid $10M deficit
Beaverton, OR1 day ago
Tigard seniors celebrate apparent Woodspring Apartments win
Tigard, OR1 day ago
Willamette River bacteria levels still high following Monday’s sewage overflow
Portland, OR23 hours ago
Plans to build concrete plant near Clark County neighborhood paused
Vancouver, WA1 day ago
Readers Respond to Street Conditions in Portland’s Hotel District
Portland, OR1 day ago
Activists plant empty tents to encourage homelessness in Portland, drug counselor says
Portland, OR3 days ago
Drug smoking, suspected smoking racks up 'passenger issues,' delays on TriMet MAX trains
Portland, OR14 hours ago
Code Brown: Heavy rains force sewage into the Willamette River
Portland, OR1 day ago
Some Oregon hospitals stay undecided about lifting mask mandate
Salem, OR15 hours ago
Monday in Portland: Oregon leaders prepared to fight federal lawsuit aimed at banning key abortion pill & more news
Portland, OR1 day ago
1981: Dammasch Is Being Emptied and Portland Can’t Handle All the Homeless, Jobless and Hopeless Mentally Ill
Portland, OR3 days ago
Tuesday in Portland: $50K reward offered after USPS mail carrier robbed in NE Portland
Portland, OR22 hours ago
Portland brewery, non-profit team up for Darcelle Blonde IPA
Portland, OR20 hours ago
Portland, Seattle among West Coast cities named the most expensive for residents
Portland, OR19 hours ago
Portland firefighters rescue 80-pound dog from 10-foot sinkhole
Portland, OR21 hours ago
Study shows allergy season is getting longer in these 4 Oregon cities
Portland, OR1 day ago
PBOT: Traffic fatalities remain historically high
Portland, OR1 day ago
Good Afternoon, News: Attempted Book Bans in Oregon, the Flosbury Flop (RIP), and Daylight Savings Vibes With My Dog
Portland, OR1 day ago
'I can’t live with this': Southeast Portland man describes living under squatters
Portland, OR1 day ago
People in Portland's Brooklyn neighborhood mixed on sanctioned homeless camping site
Portland, OR3 days ago
Silicon Valley Bank closure hits Portland and Vancouver businesses
Portland, OR1 day ago
TriMet bus driver stabbed in NE Portland, 2 suspects arrested
Portland, OR18 hours ago
Juries Are Starting to Believe That Oregon Harbors Racists
Portland, OR2 days ago
10 pie places for Pi Day: Bakeries to explore in Portland and surrounding areas
Portland, OR1 day ago
Twin Transit Expands Bus Route Into Kelso
Kelso, WA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy