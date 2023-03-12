Open in App
Nashville, TN
The Tennessean

Saturday apparent road rage incident leaves one dead at Lebanon Pike Walmart

By Angele Latham, Nashville Tennessean,

3 days ago

No charges are currently being filed, pending further investigation, following a Saturday afternoon apparent "road rage-related" shooting death in the parking lot of a Lebanon Pike Walmart, according to a statement from Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The victim, 38-year-old Tristan Walker, was fatally shot by another driver at 4424 Lebanon Pike.

According to Walker’s girlfriend, who was riding in a vehicle with him at the time of the incident, a woman driver allegedly tailgated the couple along Andrew Jackson Parkway.

Walker allegedly "brake-checked" the driver, or quickly pressed on the brakes of his vehicle in order to get the other driver to stop tailgating him, according to police.

According to the statement, both vehicles came to a stop in the Walmart parking lot, where Walker exited his car and approached the driver.

When he got to the driver's vehicle, she fired a single shot. Walker was struck in the chest and died at the scene.

The driver remained on scene, where her firearm was recovered from the dashboard of the car, and she was brought to police headquarters for further questioning.

Have a story to tell? Reach Angele Latham by email at alatham@gannett.com, by phone at 731-343-5212, or follow her on Twitter at @angele_latham.

