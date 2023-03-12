Michael Jordan Shut Up Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Patrick Ewing, And Charles Barkley When Discussing The Best Player In The NBA

Michael Jordan once shut up four NBA legends at once while making his case as the best player in the league.

Michael Jordan was always a fierce competitor, never hesitating to go against anybody to prove that he was the one.

During the 1992 Summer Olympics, MJ had a series of arguments with his teammates , especially when it came to the best player in the NBA.

"There was an interesting thing that happened that I was privy to—this was during the Dream Team [at the 1992 Olympics],” Ahmad Rashad explained during a 2020 GQ interview. “A bunch of guys were sitting on a pool table, and Michael and Magic got into a conversation about who was the best and playing one-on-one and all that stuff, arguing back and forth.”

Larry Bird quickly shut down Patrick Ewing and Charles Barkley when they tried to join the conversation. The Boston Celtics legend wasn't having any of that.

"Charles Barkley was in the room, and he tried to speak up, and Larry Bird wouldn’t let him talk because he had never won a championship. Patrick Ewing was in the room, too, and he tried to talk. [Bird] wouldn’t let Patrick talk either."

In the end, Jordan chimed in and put an end to the convo, warning these guys about destroying them the next time they clashed on the court.

"So the argument came down to Michael telling each one of those guys that it’s a new day: ‘I’m here now, and if you don’t quit when I show up at your building next time, I’m kicking ass. So you can quit now, or you can take this ass-kicking that I’m giving you when I come around,'” Rashad continued, via Sportscasting .

In the end, Larry had no choice but to admit that Jordan was indeed, the ruler of the NBA.

Michael Jordan Constantly Reminded Magic Johnson And Larry Bird That He Was The New Ruler Of The NBA

MJ was always trying to assert his dominance over his Dream Team teammates , and he even revealed that he took that opportunity to study those that would face him in the league later.

He made it clear he was the new 'sheriff in town' to Johnson and Bird, and the two legends that saved the league in the 80s had no choice, they accepted that Jordan was the new No. 1.

