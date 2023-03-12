Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
Business Insider

A 5,000-mile blanket of seaweed that can be seen from space threatens the beaches of Florida

By Isobel van Hagen,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEXSo_0lGL3P7m00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UK8Wx_0lGL3P7m00
Sargassum seaweed colors the water brown and covers the beach in the Bay of Soliman, north of Tulum, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, where workers hired by local residents remove it by hand, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

Eduardo Verdugo/AP Photo

  • This year's seaweed bloom of 'Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt' is one of the largest on record.
  • The 5,000-mile mass of algae threatens wildlife, infrasture, and tourism industries.
  • The smell of rotting beached sargassum causes problem for tourism in both Mexico and Florida.

An enormous carpet of seaweed stretching 5,000 miles is set to cause problems along the beaches of Florida and Mexico as scientists become increasingly concerned about the impacts of the algae.

The "Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt" is a massive bloom of brown algae that stretches from the coast of West Africa to the Gulf of Mexico. It is the largest seaweed bloom in the world — weighing approximately 20 million tons — and is visible from outer space.

Seaweed is usually fairly innocuous and has benefits like providing habitats for fish and absorbing carbon dioxide. But the sargassum spanning about twice the width of the US could wreak havoc on beaches as ocean currents push it towards land.

While the consequences of the Sargassum Belt have concerned scientists for the past decade , experts say this year's bloom is particularly alarming, according to reporting by Denise Chow for NBC News published Saturday.

"It's incredible," Brian LaPointe, a research professor at Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, told NBC News. "What we're seeing in the satellite imagery does not bode well for a clean beach year."

LaPointe, who has studied sargassum for four decades, told the news outlet that beaches in Key West are already being covered with the algae, despite the piles usually washing ashore in May. Beaches in Mexico — like in Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Tulum — are also preparing for a large build-up of sargassum this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PpNG9_0lGL3P7m00
Workers who were hired by residents remove sargassum seaweed from the Bay of Soliman, north of Tulum, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

Eduardo Verdugo/AP Photo

The size of the mass of seaweed is growing each year — with 2018 and 2022 having record-breaking increases, Brian Barnes, an assistant research professor at the University of South Florida's College of Marine Science, told NBC News. This year is approaching these records, he said.

The negative effects of the mass of algae are manifold — it can destroy coastal ecosystems, suffocate coral, harm wildlife, threaten infrastructure, and decrease air and water quality, according to Sky News.

One study in 2019 suggested that deforestation and fertilizer use may be responsible for the alarming rate at which the mass is growing — the effects of which are all exacerbated by climate change.

"I think I've replaced my climate change anxiety with sargassum anxiety," Patricia Estridge, CEO of Seaweed Generation, told The Guardian.

Furthermore, as beached sargassum dies and rots, it has a "distinct rotten-egg smell," Insider previously reported , which has caused a huge problem for tourism in both Mexico and Florida.

Hotels and resorts in Mexico, for example, spend millions each year to get rid of beaches of sargassum, hiring workers to collect it and move it elsewhere.

Read the original article on Business Insider
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
What is the red tide hitting Florida beaches?
Sarasota, FL6 days ago
The most affordable place to buy a beach house in Florida in 2023
Deerfield Beach, FL27 days ago
Red tide has overtaken much of Florida's southwest coast. See the hot spots.
Tampa, FL8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
A ‘base camp’ has popped up on vacant land in the Florida Keys. What’s happening there?
Islamorada, FL25 days ago
Dillard’s Permanently Closing Three Mall-Based Locations
Grand Island, NE12 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX6 days ago
Red Tide Hits Some Florida Beaches, Just In Time For Spring Break
Naples, FL7 days ago
This Huge Flea Market in Florida Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Flea Markets in the Entire State
Bonita Springs, FL23 days ago
This Florida Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State
Crystal River, FL11 days ago
I'm never taking my family to Disney World for spring break again. Here's why we're totally over it.
Orlando, FL5 days ago
This Florida city was just named best place to live in the U.S. Miami isn’t even close
Naples, FL19 days ago
Boat crashes into Florida bridge, leaving 10 people struggling in river, rescuers say
Cape Coral, FL16 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy