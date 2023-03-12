Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
DC News Now

Over 130 cited for allegedly buying alcohol in California ‘Shoulder Tap’ operation

By Vivian Chow,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGs5i_0lGL0xpj00

( KTLA ) – Over 130 people were cited in California on Saturday on suspicion of purchasing alcohol for minors.

A “Shoulder Tap” operation took place statewide involving 44 local law enforcement agencies in partnership with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).

During the operation, a minor under the supervision of law enforcement stands outside of a liquor or convenience store and asks customers to buy them alcohol.

The minor will indicate they are underage and cannot purchase alcohol.

“If an adult agrees to purchase alcohol for the underage person, they can be arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor,” authorities said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oI04S_0lGL0xpj00
    Suspect arrested in Manhattan Beach for allegedly buying alcohol for a minor during a statewide undercover operation. (California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HzXB_0lGL0xpj00
    Suspect arrested in Culver City for allegedly buying alcohol for a minor during a statewide undercover operation. (California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QydMq_0lGL0xpj00
    Suspect arrested in Folsom for allegedly buying alcohol for a minor during a statewide undercover operation. (California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c7SIQ_0lGL0xpj00
    Suspect arrested in Lodi for allegedly buying alcohol for a minor during a statewide undercover operation. (California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control)

Through this method, over 130 people were cited for allegedly providing alcoholic beverages to minors, officials said. At least nine others were cited for open containers, public intoxication, DUI, and other crimes.

“We conduct these operations as an effort to keep alcohol out of the hands of our youth,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “This collaborative effort among California law enforcement agencies spotlights underage drinking prevention, increases public safety for communities, and helps reduce DUIs.”

The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service, authorities said.

Statistics have shown that young people under the age of 21 have a much higher risk of being involved in a crash than older drivers. About 25 percent of fatal crashes where the drivers are under 21 involve drinking according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
6 California Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Yurok Tribe hires investigator to pursue new, existing MMIP cases
Klamath, CA1 day ago
As California Considers Legalizing Psychedelics, a Fort Bragg Woman Faces Felonies for Allegedly Selling Mushrooms and Acid Online
Fort Bragg, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 California cities have worst air pollution in US: study
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Another catalytic converter thief killed under car
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Trial begins for CV man accused of killing girlfriend, harming others
Thermal, CA1 day ago
Investigators find 6 bodies, 154 cremated remains linked to illegal California crematorium
Hayward, CA3 days ago
Sporting Goods Retail Industry Icon Jim Chick Passes Away
Covina, CA19 hours ago
An armed car thief crashed into the Orange Plaza Park fountain during a police pursuit
City Of Orange, NJ1 day ago
California standoff between Los Angeles County deputies and shooting suspect ends after more than 2 days
Valinda, CA2 days ago
This Diner has been Named the Best in California
Plymouth, CA2 days ago
Deputies shoot, kill suspect after pursuit near Big Bear
Big Bear, CA1 day ago
Why these former Bay Area residents don't regret leaving California
San Francisco, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy