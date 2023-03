netflixjunkie.com

After Chris Rock’s Hilarious Bit About Meghan Markle, the Oscars Could Test the Royal Couple’s Sense of Humour at the 2023 Ceremony By Shraddha, 3 days ago

By Shraddha, 3 days ago

Oscars are right here and what is an Award Ceremony without controversies? Although last year’s infamous highlight went a bit too far, subtle jibes and ...