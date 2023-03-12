Man sues Buffalo Wild Wings over their boneless wings being ‘deceptive’

**Related Video Above: David’s Oven Crispy Chicken Wings.**

CHICAGO (WJW) — One man claims he only recently learned boneless chicken wings are not actually chicken wing meat, but instead processed chicken breast meat — aka glorified chicken nuggets.

Aimen Halim has now brought a class action lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings and its parent company Inspire Brands, Inc. for false/deceptive business practices.

Filing in the U.S. District Court of Northern Illinois earlier this week, the lawsuit, obtained by FOX Television Stations, stated he ordered the boneless wings in January but would have made another choice had he known what was inside them.

“This clear-cut case of false advertising should not be permitted, as consumers should be able to rely on the plain meaning of a product’s name and receive what they are promised,” the lawsuit states.

Buffalo Wild Wings is not only credited with inventing boneless wings, the Associated Press recently reported , but also bolstering their popularity.

Part of Halim’s argument is that boneless wings, made up of a cheaper meat, should not cost as much as they do in comparison to real wings, which saw a major shortage during the pandemic .

“Mr. Halim suffered a financial injury as a result of defendants’ false and deceptive conduct,” the lawsuit says.

