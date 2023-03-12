North Bend honors cheer team

After the North Bend cheer team earned its first trophy in a state championship meeting, the North Bend City Council issued a proclamation honoring the team and declaring February 28 as North Bend Cheer Team Day.

PROCLAMATION

Whereas, the City of North Bend is proud to be home to the outstanding North Bend High School; and

Whereas, in addition to achieving excellence in education and extracurricular areas, the school and City now celebrate being home to the award-winning North Bend High School Cheer Team, after placing 5th in the Class 4A Traditional Division at the State Championships; and

Whereas, the athleticism, skill, dedication, and heart with which the 2023 North Bend Cheer Team competed; and

Whereas, the City Council enthusiastically applauds the determination and success of the North Bend High School Cheer team;

NOW THEREFORE, I, Jessica Engelke, Mayor of the City of North Bend, in recognition of the aforementioned outstanding accomplishments do hereby proclaim February 28, 2023, as North Bend Cheer Team Day in the City of North Bend and urge all citizens of North Bend to recognize their achievements and the distinction they bring to our community and encourage all citizens to applaud and celebrate this success.

IN WITNESS THEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and have caused the Seal of the City of North Bend, OR to be affixed this 28th day of February 2023.