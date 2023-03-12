A Special School makes for a TV treat

A Special School. ‘It showed what can be achieved for SEN pupils with decent funding, outstanding leadership and dedicated teamwork.’

As recent WhatsApp messages showed our government’s contempt for teachers (Report, 2 March), I doubt if any past or present education secretary watched A Special School on BBC Two. It showed what can be achieved for SEN pupils with decent funding, outstanding leadership and dedicated teamwork. Not a dry eye on board.

Ian Grieve

Gordon Bennett, Llangollen canal

Vans bearing Cornish pasty slogans (Letters, 7 March) bring to mind a slogan seen in Australia on the trucks and skips of a waste collection firm: “Satisfaction – or double your rubbish back.”

David Simpson

London

A couple of years ago I had to spend a few nights in hospital (Letters, 10 March). I told my partner I fancied an easy peeler. Proud as punch, he arrived next day with a mini vegetable peeler.

Liz Tunmer

Brighton

Re your report (Scientists create mice with two fathers after making eggs from male cells, 8 March), is this so that one can babysit while the other goes to the pub?

Carolyn Stott

Tadworth, Surrey

No chuffing wonder I couldn’t find the answer to the word wheel of 7 March (pirouette). It’s French. The rules stipulate no foreign words.

Dr Khosro S Jahdi

Headingley, Leeds

9 Across: Hair hanging in concentric circles (Quick crossword, 10 March)? That beats quantum theory! Some hairdresser.

Mike Wilson

Wigton, Cumbria