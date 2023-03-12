Thawing Of The Ice: Florence Pugh Attends Olivia Wilde’s Birthday Bash After Harry Styles’ Romance Tore Costars Apart

mega

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde appear to have buried the hatchet following their rumored drama on the set of psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling .

On Friday, March 10, the Midsommar star was spotted at the director’s glamorous 39th birthday bash at the CAA pre-Oscar party at the Sunset Tower.

The Booksmart visionary's hair hung in loose waves around her shoulders as she rocked a black tailored suit with a sparkling crop top that showed off her flat stomach.

The famously feuding stars caught up with each other at the event, though no photos were taken of the pair.

The tension began between the two women during the filming of Wilde's latest flick, Don’t Worry Darling . As OK! previously reported, Pugh and Wilde allegedly had a " blowout argument " on set when the Little Women actress called out the 39-year-old for her "frequent, unexplained absences."

During filming, Wilde was in a relationship with the the thriller's leading man, Harry Styles .

"Olivia and Harry would just disappear," the source dished at the time, eventually leading to a " screaming match " between the pair of actresses.

The issues between Pugh and Wilde were also evident at the movies premiere during the Venice International Film Festival back in September.

The 27-year-old claimed that she had to miss the press conference at the festival due to her flight time, although, she was later spotted in Venice during the time of the interview.

The festival appearance included many snafus by the cast, including Styles allegedly spitting on costar Chris Pine and the “As It Was” heartthrob kissing cast member Nick Kroll . There was also an uncomfortable tension between Wilde and Styles.

Despite tensions, Wilde spoke fondly about her experience after the attention-grabbing event.

“From the minute I got into the first boat and was zooming through the canals, to the first glance of the Grand Canal and St. Mark’s Basilica to seeing the billboard for DWD towering over the Lido — it was a fantasy coming true,” she wrote about the premiere.

“To stand together with our cast, and finally show the film to an audience of film lovers, was so moving!” she exclaimed. “This film family went through a lot together and it was extremely meaningful to celebrate together that night.”

She then addressed the backlash she received due to the publicized drama, saying, “No amount of internet bullying can cause me to question my belief in a movie made collectively by so many brilliant people. We worked too hard, and went through too much together, to be derailed by something that really has nothing to do with filmmaking.”

