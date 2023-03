Axios

Menendez: Biden could be "asylum denier-in-chief" from family detention policy By Erin Doherty, 3 days ago

By Erin Doherty, 3 days ago

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said Sunday that he fears President Biden could become the "asylum denier-in-chief" if he restarts a policy detaining families that illegally ...