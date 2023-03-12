New apartment building is leasing now

In an effort to ease the housing shortage in the area, one developer has opened a 94-unit apartment complex in North Bend. Eagle Crest Village Apartments in North Bend is now leasing units for rent.

The former Bay Crest Village, built by the Catholic church in 1957, with an additional building added in 1976, is located at 3959 Sheridan Ave in North Bend. Ray Tate bought the building intending to turn it into an apartment complex. The complex is comprised of three separate buildings. After two years of renovations, it is ready for occupants.

"It's a very nice facility; it was just old," Tate said. "It was brought to my attention when they closed it all up, and it was in bankruptcy for two years, and I bought it and wanted to turn it into apartments."

73 of the 94 units are ready to be leased, according to Tate. Advanced Property Management is managing leasing for the facility. Tate said while the building was old, the structure was solid and allowed renovation.

"It was a good shell because it was all concrete floors and walls and everything, so we're taking that shell and repurposing it," Tate said.

Recognizing the need for housing in the area, Tate bought and renovated the buildings so the rooms could support more permanent residents. They replaced windows, addressed rot issues, and brought in new LED lighting and 220-volt electrical circuits to support a microwave and refrigerator in each room.

According to Advanced Property Management's website, they have studios, one-bedroom, large one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments for rent. These are the rates listed:

Studios – $800

One Bedrooms – $1100

Large One Bedrooms – $1200

Two Bedrooms – $1400

The apartment complex will also boast a variety of amenities. Renters will have access to on-site maintenance and security, a library with a computer room, a large workout room, and an on-site laundry room free to the tenants. There will also be a delicatessen that will offer a variety of food and snacks at a discount price for all tenants. There will also be a chapel offering church services and Bible studies soon.

"What we want to provide is a clean, safe environment for people that want to live the rest of their life out," Tate said. "We're looking for long-term residents."

For more information, visit https://advancedpropertymanagementonline.com/properties/eagle-crest-village-apartments/