White Creek, NY
NEWS10 ABC

White Creek man who attempted to kill landlords convicted

By Michael Mahar,

3 days ago

WHITE CREEK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A White Creek man has been convicted of three counts of second-degree attempted murder after he shot at his landlords following his eviction on July 7, 2022, according to the Washington County District Attorney. Matthew Parant will be sentenced on April 21.

Police said their initial investigation determined that Parant got into an argument with the property owner, and after discovering police had been called, got a rifle from his home. Police said they were trying to talk to the property owner when Parant threatened to kill them, and then began to shoot.

The State Police Crisis Negotiations Unit was called in after Parant allegedly barricaded himself in the home with his girlfriend. Police said that at around 4:25 a.m., he tried to leave by driving away in a van.

Along with attempted murder, Parant was convicted of menacing and reckless endangerment. The conviction resulted from a nine-day jury trial.

