Coquille, OR
The World

Wrights to return to Coquille Valley Art Center

3 days ago

Coquille Valley Art Center is pleased to announce the return of Ron and Donna Wright. The husband wife team will be offering six-week classes in woodcarving and painting. The separate classes will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday from March 11 through April 22. Cost is $65 for members and $85 for non-members.

Donna Wright will guide the class through her preferred method of painting – pouring. She will incorporate “collage” into the artwork creations. No experience is required. Donna will provide one sheet of watercolor paper. Participants need to bring their own brushes and paints.

Donna describes herself as self-taught but she has taught many classes and workshops over the years. She's won many awards and her work is on exhibit at the Art Center and at various locations in Oregon and California.

Her husband Ron taught classes in California for five years before the couple moved to Coos Bay. He has shown his work at national competitions and has carvings throughout the world. In this class, you will be doing power carving utilizing a rotary tool to create a bird. No experience is necessary – all levels are welcome. Ron will provide everything you need to get started, however if you have your own tools, please bring them to class. Samples of his work are on also on display at the Art Center.

Donna's painting workshop will be held upstairs , Ron's class will be downstairs in the woodcarver's room on the north side of the Art Center. The Center is located 1 ½ miles south of Coquille at 10144 Hwy 42.

Comments / 0

