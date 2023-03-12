Open in App
Tampa, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team interested in Baker Mayfield as potential starting QB

By Steve DelVecchio,

3 days ago
Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) before playing against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield should draw plenty of interest as a backup quarterback this offseason, but there is at least one team that may want to give the former No. 1 overall pick a shot at a starting job.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to target Mayfield when free agency begins, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The Bucs are said to be high on former second-round pick Kyle Trask, but it sounds like they would give Mayfield a fair chance to start.

Mayfield never lived up to expectations after the Cleveland Browns drafted him No. 1 overall in 2018. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers last offseason for a conditional fourth-round draft pick, and that move did not pan out, either. Mayfield started six games in Carolina and had just 6 touchdowns compared to 6 interceptions. He lost his job to injury and poor performance before being waived and claimed by the Los Angeles Rams.

Mayfield looked a lot better in his brief time with the Rams. He was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 14 after leading L.A. to an incredible comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders .

There is at least one other team that may be interested in Mayfield as a short-term option.

