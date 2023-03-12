Construction workers fighting for their lives after being hit by car on I-75

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two construction workers are fighting for their lives after being hit near I-75. It happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning on Roswell Road under the I-75 overpass.

“It is too early to tell all of them, but certainly, you will have serious bodily injuries by motor vehicle, failing to yield to that sign, said Officer Chuck McPhilamy with Marietta Police Department.

McPhilamy said those are just some of the charges a driver could face Sunday night.

“You had two construction workers, setting up, getting ready for a crew to begin resurfacing the bridge you see behind me.”

Police said, the two construction workers, 38-year-old Jimmy Varraza and 28-year-old Oscar Aguilar, both from metro Atlanta, were out of their car.

They were setting up a directional traffic board for a lane closure on Roswell Road under the I-75 overpass in Marietta.

“They are minding their own business. They have set up a directional arrow sign, a trailer to try and get traffic to go around them,” said McPhilamy.

But police said that driver of a 2019 Gray Jetta Volkswagen, did not go around. The driver ran through the construction one and hit both workers and then ran away from the scene.

“That driver is not the registered owner. We are in contact with the registered owner, and we are hoping that they will be cooperative with us so we can get to the bottom of who was really behind this and how this occurred,” said McPhilamy.

Police said the driver of that Volkswagen Jetta did not obey the traffic rules in the construction zone. One of the rules is the ‘Move Over’ law. You must move over, when you see a construction zone, allowing one lane of separation for safety reasons.

“The ‘Move Over’ law states that you have to move over one lane or leaving them an empty lane between, or slow down so that you are ready to stop,” said McPhilamy.

Police said both workers are at least communicating, but they are not of the woods just yet. As for the driver, they are still looking for them.

If you know anything, call Marietta Police Officer K. Bedford at 770-794-5364.