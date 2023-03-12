Dead skunks in Larimer County test positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza

Four dead skunks found within the last two weeks in Larimer County have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, marking a growing trend of the deadly disease showing up in mammals in Colorado.

The county's four deaths are the most HPAI mammal deaths in the state.

HPAI has devastated domestic poultry operations and killed countless wild waterfowl and raptors in Colorado and elsewhere in one of the most deadly outbreaks in years. In Colorado, it was first detected in the wild population in geese in March 2022.

"We always suspected this transition (from wild waterfowl to mammals) would happen,'' Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Kara Van Hoose said. "Because it's so new and science takes time, we don’t know what kind of impacts it will have. The number of fatalities doesn't cause alarms to go off but we certainly are testing and monitoring.''

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the risk of transmission to humans. pets and wild mammals as low .

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed the positive tests, one on March 2 and three on Feb. 28, but would not identify where in the county the skunks were located. It began testing for mammals Feb. 9.

Among the mammal deaths in Colorado are five skunks, four mountain lions, two bobcats, two red foxes and one black bear, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's website that tracks such deaths. Nationally, red foxes are by far the most impacted mammal, representing 60 of the 144 confirmed mammal deaths as of March 9.

Colorado is tied for fourth in mammal deaths due to the disease. Wisconsin is first, with 19 deaths.

More: Colorado avian flu Dead geese on ice of Sheldon Lake in Fort Collins' City Park likely died from avian flu

Van Hoose said the agency believes the mammals contracted the disease from eating infected birds.

She said the agency believes there could be an uptick in deaths from the disease as the spring waterfowl migration draws more birds in higher concentrations along waterways in the state.

"Biologists will be keeping an eye on raptor nesting season to get a better idea of population impacts,'' Van Hoose said.

Van Hoose said the agency continues to receive calls from the public reporting dead waterfowl. She said the agency does not have the resources to respond to the many waterways where dead waterfowl are being seen. The agency will respond to mammal reports on a case-by-case basis, she said.

Fort Collins-area residents can call the agency's Northeast Regional office at 970-472-4300 to report sick or dead birds.

People, pet protection from avian flu virus

Do not touch sick or dead birds.

Avoid direct contact with surfaces that appear to be contaminated with feces from wild waterfowl or domestic poultry.

If you have feces from wild waterfowl or domestic poultry on your shoes, boots, gloves or other items, wash them off before returning home to reduce spread of the disease.

Avoid allowing your pet(s) to eat or be exposed to sick or dead birds or areas contaminated with feces of birds, especially domestic poultry or wild waterfowl.

Reporting suspected cases of avian influenza

Physical symptoms in birds include seizures or circling, head bobbing, weakness or lack of responsiveness to human presence.

If you find three or more dead wild birds in a specific area within a two-week period, notify your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office . In the Fort Collins area, call 970-472-4300.

Domestic bird owners should protect flocks by reducing interactions between their birds and wild birds, increasing physical biosecurity measures, securing their birds’ food supply, monitoring their flocks for illness and reporting any observed or suspicious illness to the State Veterinarian’s Office at 303-869-9130.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Dead skunks in Larimer County test positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza