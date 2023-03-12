Police: An argument about politics and religion led to man being stabbed in Carroll County

On Sunday, just before 5:30 p.m., Carrollton officers were called to Maple Street near South Street regarding a dispute between three or four Hispanic men, where one was possibly stabbed and “bleeding badly”.
During the investigation, officers learned that Gonzalo Garza-Garcia, 35, was reportedly attacked by Hector Rodriguez,55, and Jesus Rodriguez, 46, with a sharp object.
Witnesses told officers that the stabbing began as an argument over Mexican politics and religion.
As authorities were attempting to arrest the Rodriguez brothers they began to drive away, police say.
