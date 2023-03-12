Police: An argument about politics and religion led to man being stabbed in Carroll County

Two men are behind bars and another remains in the hospital after a stabbing in Carroll County.

On Sunday, just before 5:30 p.m., Carrollton officers were called to Maple Street near South Street regarding a dispute between three or four Hispanic men, where one was possibly stabbed and “bleeding badly”.

During the investigation, officers learned that Gonzalo Garza-Garcia, 35, was reportedly attacked by Hector Rodriguez,55, and Jesus Rodriguez, 46, with a sharp object.

Witnesses told officers that the stabbing began as an argument over Mexican politics and religion.

As authorities were attempting to arrest the Rodriguez brothers they began to drive away, police say.

After a short police chase, the car came to a stop and the pair were arrested and transported to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was airlifted to an Atlanta area hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451.

